Are You Vegetarian, Teetotaller? Ram Mandir CEO Candidates Face Questions On Faith

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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Candidates shortlisted for the Ram Mandir CEO post were questioned about their religious practices, lifestyle and vision for managing the temple during interviews held in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Candidates shortlisted for the Ram Mandir CEO post were reportedly questioned about their religious practices, including whether they wear a janeu and consume alcohol.

  • Eight of the 18 shortlisted candidates appeared for interviews on the first day, with the selection process set to continue for four more days.

  • The 18 candidates were shortlisted from around 5,200 applicants, including former bureaucrats and military officers.

The first round of interviews for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir CEO post brought a mix of administrative and personal questions, with candidates being assessed on more than just their professional credentials. Their leadership experience, social engagement and understanding of the temple’s responsibilities were among the areas under scrutiny.

According to PTI, candidates were also asked about their personal religious practices, including whether they wear a braid or a janeu (sacred thread). Three former IAS officers, an ex-IPS officer and four former military officers were among those interviewed. They were also questioned about their vision and proposed work plan for the Ram temple, with each interview lasting around 40 to 50 minutes.

What Were Ram Temple CEO Candidates Asked?

The interview process featured specific questions about candidates’ religious practices. Panel members explicitly asked whether they wear a janeu, a sacred thread traditionally associated with a Hindu rite of spiritual transition.

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Candidates were also asked whether they consume alcohol or are teetotallers and whether they consider themselves “hardline Hindus” or simply believers, PTI reported. Questions were also raised about whether they dress in accordance with Hindu religious practices.

Reportedly, candidates were also asked about their leadership abilities, religious and social engagement, and their vision and work plan for the Ram temple.

Notably, the appointed CEO will serve an initial three-year term residing in Ayodhya, must strictly follow temple guidelines and will oversee all daily administrative, financial, statutory, security, and operational affairs of the temple complex.

The selection committee also assessed candidates’ personal devotion and faith in Lord Ram, as the Trust seeks an administrator who understands and aligns with the temple’s religious significance and sanctity.

Who Are The Candidates For CEO Post?

Only eight of the 18 shortlisted candidates were interviewed on the first day, and the the process is now expected to continue for four more days, instead of the two days initially planned.

A senior functionary of the Trust told PTI, all the 18 candidates, shortlisted from 5,200 applicants, reached Ayodhya on Monday night and stayed at various locations in the temple town as suggested by the Trust.

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Former IPS officer Rajesh Pandey and former Jaunpur district magistrate Dinesh Chandra were among those interviewed on Tuesday, while former IAS officers Yogeshwar Ram Mishra and Sameer Pandaya are also in the race.

The interviews are being conducted behind closed doors at the Green House in the Ram temple complex. Before the interviews, the candidates were taken on a tour of the temple complex. The candidates reached the complex around 9 am, with the interview process beginning at 10 am.

"Each candidate had forwarded his arrival schedule at the Ayodhya airport. They were picked up by people appointed by the Trust. From the airport, they were taken to the different locations in separate vehicles," a source told PTI.

"The candidates have been instructed not to interact with the media. After the interview is over, all of them will be taken back to the Ayodhya airport to board a flight to New Delhi. From Delhi, they will board flights to their respective destinations," the source added.

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The Trust decided to appoint a full-time chief executive officer (CEO) after the alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement came to light.

(With PTI inputs)

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