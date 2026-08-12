Rahul Gandhi Says ‘India Is Paying A Huge Price’ After US Court Dismisses Adani Charges

Rahul Gandhi says India is paying a “huge price” after Adani charges were dismissed.
US court dismissed criminal charges against Gautam Adani and associates.
Judge raised concerns over irregularities in the Justice Department’s handling.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a US court dismissed criminal charges against Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and his associates, alleging that “much more” was involved in the development.
“There is much more to this than meets the eye. A compromised PM was forced to sell India’s interest. India is paying a huge price,” Gandhi said in a X post reacting to the court’s decision.
Adani Welcomes Ruling
US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis on Monday dismissed with prejudice the criminal securities and wire fraud charges against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain. The dismissal means the prosecution cannot reopen the cases.
The court also finalised an $18 million settlement between the Adanis and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), resolving civil securities fraud charges without an admission of guilt.
The criminal case stemmed from a US Department of Justice indictment unsealed in November 2024, which alleged that the Adani Group had run a $265 million bribery scheme to secure solar energy contracts in India. US authorities had also accused the group of misleading US and international investors about its anti-corruption practices.
Adani, however, welcomed the latest ruling. “I welcome the US court’s decision with humility and deep respect for the judicial process,” he said, adding that his faith in “truth, fairness and the rule of law” had remained unwavering.
The businessman also thanked those who had continued to have faith in the group, the system and India’s capacity for justice.
The dismissal followed a decision by the US Justice Department to decline further action against Adani and his associates. In May, the department told the court that the case largely concerned India and that continuing it would divert resources from domestic matters.
$10 Bn Investment Scrutiny
The decision had drawn scrutiny from Judge Garaufis, who raised concerns over what he described as irregularities in the Justice Department’s handling of the case. He criticised the manner in which the decision was taken and noted that it appeared to have bypassed officials involved in the investigation and prosecution.
The case had also faced questions over an offer by the Adani Group to invest $10 billion in the US. Adani denied any quid pro quo and said his lawyers had suggested that the proposed investment might form part of a legal resolution.
In a separate matter in May 2026, Adani Enterprises reached a $275 million settlement with the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control over alleged violations of US sanctions on Iran.
Judge Garaufis has reserved judgment on bribery and obstruction charges against other defendants involved in the case.