‘Rahul Gandhi Has Met Jharkhand Students,’ Priyanka Gandhi Confronts BJP MPs, Demands Amit Shah’s Statement

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit back at BJP MPs over the Jharkhand student protest row.
She said Rahul Gandhi had already met students and condemned police action against peaceful protesters.
BJP leaders accused Congress of “double standards” while remaining part of Jharkhand’s ruling alliance.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit back at BJP over its criticism of the Congress on the Jharkhand student protests, saying Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had already met students.
The exchange took place at Parliament’s Makar Dwar, where NDA MPs were protesting against the Opposition over their alleged silence on ‘police brutality’ against students in Jharkhand.
BJP MP Mukesh Dalal was among those raising slogans of “Rahul Gandhi sharam karo” and questioned Priyanka Gandhi why has Congress not visited Jharkhand, where aspirants have been protesting alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
“Why didn’t you go to Jharkhand?” Dalal asked.
Priyanka Gandhi responded that Rahul Gandhi had already met students from Jharkhand.
Later, talking to the reporters, she took a swipe at the protesting MPs, “For the first time I have seen that the MPs of the ruling party are holding a protest. At least we have forced them to do this. Now he (Amit Shah) should come and give a statement,” she said.
The confrontation comes amid an escalating political battle over the treatment of student protesters in both Jharkhand and Delhi. The BJP has repeatedly accused the Congress of applying different standards to protests depending on which party is in power.
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Jharkhand Police Action
Rahul Gandhi had on Monday publicly criticised the use of force against job aspirants in Ranchi, even though Congress is a constituent of the JMM-led government headed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
Thousands of aspirants marched towards the Jharkhand Assembly over alleged recruitment examination irregularities. Police used water cannons, tear gas and batons after sections of the crowd crossed barricades erected near the legislature.
“My message to Jharkhand students is very clear. We condemn any violence against peacefully protesting students,” Gandhi said.
He maintained that the same principle should apply irrespective of the political party running a government.
“The use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong. Students have a right to peaceful protest, and only dialogue can yield solutions,” Gandhi said.
He urged the state government to continue engaging with the aspirants and address their concerns. “The Jharkhand government must continue to hear these students out and resolve their issues immediately,” he said.
Gandhi had also addressed the Jharkhand agitation during an interaction on social media last week, when he was asked about his position on protests over alleged examination irregularities.
“The student protests happening in the country are against the education system. I have said it clearly that our education system is collapsed, expensive, and oppressive,” he said.
“Every government must listen to students and take actions to change the education system, whether it is Congress, Union government, or Jharkhand,” Gandhi added.
Protesters in Jharkhand have demanded wider changes to the examination system as well as a CBI investigation into the allegations. Former JPSC chairman L Khiangte was arrested by the state CID on Monday as part of its investigation into alleged irregularities.
BJP Accuses Congress Of ‘Double Standards’
The BJP has sought to turn the Jharkhand developments against Congress, questioning why the party has mounted an aggressive campaign over the July 20 student protest in Delhi while remaining part of the government facing demonstrations in Jharkhand.
Senior BJP leaders have accused Congress of “double standards” in its response to student agitations and examination controversies. The BJP had raised the same charge even before Monday’s Ranchi confrontation, arguing that Congress had been outspoken about Delhi but comparatively restrained over the Jharkhand protests.
Following the police action in Ranchi, BJP leaders including Babulal Marandi and Nishikant Dubey challenged Congress to withdraw support from the Hemant Soren government if it disagreed with the administration’s handling of the protesters.
The BJP has also called a statewide bandh in Jharkhand on August 11 over the police action against JPSC-JSSC aspirants.
Congress Keeps Pressure On Amit Shah Over Delhi Protest
Priyanka Gandhi’s demand that Amit Shah make a statement also refers to the continuing Opposition offensive over the July 20 student demonstration in Delhi.
Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly sought to hold the Union Home Minister accountable for the police response to that protest. In a letter to Shah, he alleged that security forces had used excessive force against students and demanded to know who authorised the action.
The BJP has rejected Gandhi’s allegations and accused him of creating a “false narrative” around the Delhi protest.