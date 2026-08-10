‘Use Of Force Is Wrong’: Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action On Jharkhand Student Protest

Rahul Gandhi criticised police action against students protesting recruitment exam irregularities in Jharkhand.
He said peaceful protesters have a right to demonstrate and should be heard through dialogue.
The remarks came even as Congress remains part of Jharkhand’s ruling alliance.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday criticised the police action against students protesting over alleged recruitment examination irregularities in Jharkhand, saying peaceful demonstrations should be addressed through dialogue rather than force.
His intervention came after police used batons, tear gas and water cannons as thousands of protesters marched towards the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi. Some protesters crossed barricades erected around the Assembly, while police said limited force was used after sections of the crowd turned violent.
“The use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong. Students have a right to peaceful protest, and only dialogue can yield solutions,” Gandhi said in a post on X.
“The Jharkhand government must continue to hear these students out and resolve their issues immediately,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha added.
The remarks are significant as the Congress is part of the ruling alliance led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.
Gandhi later reiterated his position at a press conference, saying his opposition to the use of force against peaceful demonstrations applied irrespective of which government was in power.
“We condemn any violence against peacefully protesting students. It does not matter where it is happening. We condemn it, we are against it, we do not recommend it, and we do not support it,” Gandhi said. He added that using violence against a protest as long as it remained peaceful was wrong.
This was not the first time Gandhi had addressed the Jharkhand agitation. During a social media interaction last week, he was asked why he had not spoken more prominently about students protesting alleged examination irregularities in the state.
Responding to the question, Gandhi said, “The student protests happening in the country are against the education system. I have said it clearly that our education system is collapsed, expensive, and oppressive.”
“Every government must listen to students and take actions to change the education system, whether it is Congress, Union government, or Jharkhand,” he added.
The Jharkhand agitation centres on alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC. Protesters have demanded, among other measures, changes to the examination system, cancellation of certain examinations and a CBI investigation into the allegations.
The protests escalated on Monday as demonstrators marched towards the Assembly despite heavy security. Police used water cannons, tear gas and batons after protesters breached multiple barricades. Later in the day, the CID arrested former JPSC chairman L Khiangte in connection with its investigation into alleged examination irregularities.
JMM Minister Accuses BJP Of ‘Hijacking’ Protest
The protests also triggered exchanges inside the Jharkhand Assembly, where Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar accused the BJP of attempting to take control of the students' agitation.
Responding during Zero Hour to Nirsa MLA Arup Chatterjee, Kumar said the students had initially been carrying out a peaceful and democratic protest and claimed the government had made repeated attempts to address their concerns.
“The government made every effort to resolve the students' issues. The agitating students would have accepted the government's proposal, but the BJP hijacked the protest and misled them into holding today's agitation,” Kumar claimed.
The minister said the controversy originated in allegations surrounding the preliminary examination for the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services Examination. He pointed to the ongoing CID investigation and arrests as evidence that the government had acted on complaints of irregularities.
The state government has said most of the protesters' demands have already been accepted and that it remains open to further negotiations. Protesters, however, continue to demand wider action, including a federal investigation.
Rahul Gandhi Steps Up Attack On Amit Shah Over Delhi Crackdown
Even as Gandhi criticised police action in Jharkhand, he continued his confrontation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the July 20 police crackdown on student protesters in Delhi.
At a press conference on Monday, Gandhi said the question was not whether Shah was prepared to make a statement in Parliament but who had authorised the alleged firing on protesters.
“Question was never whether Amit Shah should give speech in Parliament, question was who authorised shooting on youth,” Gandhi said, adding that Shah should clarify whether he had ordered the action.
Gandhi said that if Shah authorised the alleged firing, he should be held responsible, while if he was unaware of it, questions arose over his competence. “If Amit Shah ordered firing on students, he was guilty; if he didn't, then he is incompetent and in both cases he should go,” he said.
The Congress leader has previously demanded Shah's removal and a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the July 20 police action, alleging that excessive force, including pellet guns, was used against protesters. The government and BJP leaders have disputed Gandhi's allegations, while his claims in Parliament triggered protests from the treasury benches and demands that he substantiate them.