Jharkhand Student Protesters Reach Assembly Gates After Facing Tear Gas, Water Cannons

Party leaders in Delhi also blamed the Congress for having double standards.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament House complex, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said, “Those who were trying till the end to politically hijack the students’ movement in Delhi, who were restless, sometimes sitting in buses and sometimes taking out foot marches, where are those so-called leaders now?”

The Congress is part of the ruling alliance in the state alongside the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).