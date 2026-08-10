Thailand Faces Second Shooting In Days As Former MP Opens Fire

A former Thai lawmaker allegedly shot dead a local government official in Nonthaburi
Police said the shooting followed a personal dispute over borrowed money
The incident occurred just three days after a deadly school shooting in Nonthaburi
A former Thai lawmaker shot dead a local government official inside a government office in Nonthaburi province on Monday, marking the country's second major shooting incident in days.
According to Reuters, Police identified the suspect as former MP Chalong Riewrang, who allegedly opened fire on Thongchai Yenprasert, chairman of the Nonthaburi Provincial Administrative Organisation. Thongchai was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries. His driver was also wounded but was not in critical condition.
Police said the shooting stemmed from a personal dispute over borrowed money. Chalong, who was arrested after the incident, told reporters while in custody that he had gone to confront Thongchai over the dispute and opened fire after the official allegedly pulled a gun.
Second Shooting In Days
The incident comes just three days after a 14-year-old student opened fire at Debsirin Nonthaburi School in the same province, killing nine people, including himself, and injuring more than 20 others.
The teenager first shot his grandparents at their home before travelling to the school, where he opened fire on students and staff. Police said he used his grandfather's handgun during the attack.
The school shooting prompted renewed scrutiny of Thailand's gun laws, with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordering tighter enforcement against carrying firearms in public and police checkpoints.
Schools also began strengthening security measures, including weapons screening and metal detectors, as students returned to classrooms on Monday. The Education Ministry has said it will develop new safety protocols covering mental health screening, emergency drills, bullying and detection of prohibited items.
The latest shooting has added to concerns over gun violence in Thailand as authorities face renewed pressure to tighten firearm controls.