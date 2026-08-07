In Photos: Thailand School Shooting Tragedy, At Least 8 Dead

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A school shooting in Thailand has left the community in shock, prompting an emergency response and widespread mourning. This photo gallery captures the aftermath of the tragedy, including security personnel, grieving families and scenes outside the school, reflecting the human impact of the deadly attack
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