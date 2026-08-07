In Photos: Thailand School Shooting Tragedy, At Least 8 Dead

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A school shooting in Thailand has left the community in shock, prompting an emergency response and widespread mourning. This photo gallery captures the aftermath of the tragedy, including security personnel, grieving families and scenes outside the school, reflecting the human impact of the deadly attack

Thailand gun control laws 2026
A man carries schoolgirls outside the site of a school shooting in Thailand's Nonthaburi province, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wason Wanichakorn
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An injured is carried on a stretcher outside a school where deaths and injuries were reported after a shooting in Thailand's Nonthaburi province, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: Por Tek Tueng Nonthaburi via AP
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An injured is carried on a stretcher after a school shooting in Thailand's Nonthaburi province, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: Por Tek Tueng Nonthaburi via AP
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An injured is treated in an ambulance after a school shooting in Thailand's Nonthaburi province, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: Por Tek Tueng Nonthaburi via AP
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Debsirin Nonthaburi School casualties
Security officers secure the area after a shooting incident at the Debsirin Nonthaburi School in Thailand's Nonthaburi province, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wason Wanichakorn
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A schoolgirl walks past a policeman keeping guard after a shooting at the Debsirin Nonthaburi School in Thailand's Nonthaburi province, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wason Wanichakorn
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A crowd gathers outside a school where deaths and injuries were reported after a shooting in Thailand's Nonthaburi province, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
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Debsirin Nonthaburi School shooting
A crowd gathers outside a school where deaths and injuries were reported after a shooting in Thailand's Nonthaburi province, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
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Nonthaburi school shooting
A schoolgirl cries outside her school where deaths and injuries were reported after a shooting in Thailand's Nonthaburi province, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
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Thailand school shooting 2026
Police stand outside the home a student shot several people Friday at the Debsirin Nonthaburi School in Thailand's Nonthaburi province, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
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Thailand School Shooting
Schoolchildren walk on a road outside a school where deaths and injuries were reported after a shooting in Thailand's Nonthaburi province, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | Photo: Por Tek Tueng Nonthaburi via AP

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