Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play Ahead Of Sanju Samson? India’s Predicted XI For One-Off T20I Vs Japan

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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India Predicted XI vs Japan: Check the likely playing XI, key selection calls, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s chances and India’s bowling options for the historic one-off T20I

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Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play Ahead Of Sanju Samson?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams his maiden T20I half-century against Zimbabwe in 1st T20I. | Photo: SLC via PTI
Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could finally get his T20I opportunity against Japan

  • Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are expected to lead India’s pace attack

  • Varun Chakaravarthy is unavailable, with Vipraj Nigam added to the squad as his replacement

India will begin their Japan tour with a historic one-off T20I against the hosts at the Sano International Cricket Ground on September 22. Captain Shreyas Iyer and the team management face an interesting selection call, with the match also serving as preparation for India’s Asian Games campaign.

The fixture will be the first senior men’s international cricket meeting between India and Japan.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Finally Make His T20I Return?

The biggest question ahead of the one-off T20I is whether India will hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his long-awaited opportunity. The 15-year-old was part of the squad for the Afghanistan series but did not feature in any of the three matches. India’s opening combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson was retained throughout the series, with Abhishek finishing as one of the standout performers.

With India playing only one T20I before their Asian Games campaign, Sooryavanshi could be given an opportunity to open alongside Abhishek. If Samson gets replaced by the 15-year-old, Ishan Kishan will remain the wicketkeeping option, while Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma are expected to provide stability in the middle order. Shivam Dube and Axar Patel add further all-round depth.

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India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves the field after being caught out by England's Sam Curran from the bowling of Jofra Archer during the fourth Vitality IT20 match against England at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. - | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
India's captain Shreyas Iyer, second right, shakes hand with Afghanistan players after winning in the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
India's players celebrate following the second T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. - | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
New Delhi: India's players and support staff during a practice session ahead of the first T20 cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. - (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)

A possible batting order could see Abhishek open with Sooryavanshi, followed by Ishan Kishan, Shreyas, Tilak and Dube, although the management could also retain Samson at the top.

Bumrah, Arshdeep Set To Lead Bowling Attack

India are also likely to field a strong bowling unit despite the fixture being primarily a preparation game. Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh could lead the pace attack, while Ravi Bishnoi is expected to handle the specialist spin duties. Washington Sundar and Axar Patel provide additional spin options and batting depth.

Varun Chakaravarthy will not be available after being ruled out with a side strain, with Vipraj Nigam brought into the squad as his replacement. Yash Thakur is another pace option in the group, but India could prefer experience against Japan while also giving selected players valuable game time ahead of the Asian Games.

India’s predicted playing XI vs Japan: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

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