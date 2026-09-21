Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play Ahead Of Sanju Samson? India’s Predicted XI For One-Off T20I Vs Japan

The biggest question ahead of the one-off T20I is whether India will hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his long-awaited opportunity. The 15-year-old was part of the squad for the Afghanistan series but did not feature in any of the three matches. India’s opening combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson was retained throughout the series, with Abhishek finishing as one of the standout performers.