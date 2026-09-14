Will Shreyas Iyer Unleash The Teenage Sensation? India’s Predicted XI For 2nd T20I Vs Afghanistan

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Published at:

India face Afghanistan in the second T20I with selection calls around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, while the bowling attack looks set for continuity

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India’s Predicted XI For 2nd T20I Vs Afghanistan
India's captain Shreyas Iyer, second right, shakes hand with Afghanistan players after winning in the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could get his T20I debut in the second game

  • India may retain the core that delivered a seven-wicket win in the opener

  • Bumrah, Arshdeep and Varun are likely to lead the bowling attack again

India will look to seal the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan when the teams meet in the second game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 15.

After a convincing seven-wicket win in the series opener, captain Shreyas Iyer and the team management face an interesting selection call, particularly after several players made strong contributions in the first game.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Replace Sanju Samson?

The biggest question ahead of the second T20I is whether India will finally hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his opportunity. The 15-year-old was left out of the opening game, with Sanju Samson preferred at the top alongside Abhishek Sharma. Samson, however, managed only a brief stay before falling early, while Abhishek produced a stunning 82 off 32 balls.

With India already 1-0 ahead, the management could use the second match to give Sooryavanshi a chance. Ishan Kishan's 42 also strengthens his position in the middle order, while Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma are likely to retain their spots. Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy provide additional batting depth and bowling options.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut anticipation is leading to fans vying for tickets for the 1st T20I between India and Ireland in Belfast on June 26. - X/BCCI
In this image received on June 11, 2026, India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during an ODI cricket match between India-A and Afghanistan-A, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: SLC via PTI

A possible batting order could therefore see Abhishek open with Sooryavanshi, followed by Ishan, Iyer, Tilak, Dube and Nitish.

Bumrah, Varun Likely to Retain Their Places

Jasprit Bumrah made an immediate impact on his return, dismissing Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the first over before Arshdeep Singh finished with three wickets. Varun Chakaravarthy also impressed after being preferred over Yash Thakur.

India are unlikely to make wholesale changes after such a dominant performance. Bumrah and Arshdeep should continue to lead the pace attack, while Varun could again spearhead the spin department. Axar Patel is expected to retain his place as the all-rounder, giving Iyer another reliable bowling option.

India's predicted playing XI vs Afghanistan:

Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

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