Will Shreyas Iyer Unleash The Teenage Sensation? India’s Predicted XI For 2nd T20I Vs Afghanistan

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could get his T20I debut in the second game
India may retain the core that delivered a seven-wicket win in the opener
Bumrah, Arshdeep and Varun are likely to lead the bowling attack again
India will look to seal the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan when the teams meet in the second game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 15.
After a convincing seven-wicket win in the series opener, captain Shreyas Iyer and the team management face an interesting selection call, particularly after several players made strong contributions in the first game.
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Replace Sanju Samson?
The biggest question ahead of the second T20I is whether India will finally hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his opportunity. The 15-year-old was left out of the opening game, with Sanju Samson preferred at the top alongside Abhishek Sharma. Samson, however, managed only a brief stay before falling early, while Abhishek produced a stunning 82 off 32 balls.
With India already 1-0 ahead, the management could use the second match to give Sooryavanshi a chance. Ishan Kishan's 42 also strengthens his position in the middle order, while Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma are likely to retain their spots. Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy provide additional batting depth and bowling options.
A possible batting order could therefore see Abhishek open with Sooryavanshi, followed by Ishan, Iyer, Tilak, Dube and Nitish.
Bumrah, Varun Likely to Retain Their Places
Jasprit Bumrah made an immediate impact on his return, dismissing Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the first over before Arshdeep Singh finished with three wickets. Varun Chakaravarthy also impressed after being preferred over Yash Thakur.
India are unlikely to make wholesale changes after such a dominant performance. Bumrah and Arshdeep should continue to lead the pace attack, while Varun could again spearhead the spin department. Axar Patel is expected to retain his place as the all-rounder, giving Iyer another reliable bowling option.
India's predicted playing XI vs Afghanistan:
Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.