India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Will Rain Play The Spoilsport In New Delhi?

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I weather forecast: Check Delhi’s latest rain prediction, temperature, cloudy conditions and possible impact on the match at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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New Delhi: India's players and support staff during a practice session ahead of the first T20 cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)

India began the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan with a convincing seven-wicket victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, September 13.

Afghanistan scored 156/8 in their 20 overs, with Arshdeep Singh taking three wickets and restricting them to an under-par score.

Chasing 157, India's opening batting pair put in a dominant batting performance, reaching the target with seven wickets in hand.

Abhishek Sharma was the marvellous boundary show, smashing 82 runs off just 32 balls, including seven sixes and seven fours. His explosive knock helped India take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The result also gave India a strong start to their three-match series, with the second T20I scheduled to be played in New Delhi on September 15.

Also Read: Abhishek Sharma Turns Afghanistan’s Spin Strength Into Their Biggest Weakness

India Vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: New Delhi Weather Forecast

The rain may play a spoiler during the second T20I, on Tuesday, 15 September, between India and Afghanistan, with a 55 percent chance of precipitation during the day and seven percent during the night.

However, the chances of clear skies are higher in the evening, with only 5 percent cloud cover, making conditions better for batters.

Also Read: IND Vs AFG, 1st T20I 2026: Abhishek Sharma Races To 6,000 T20 Runs As The Second-Fastest Batter In History

India Vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Head-To-Head

Total Matches Played - 10

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India Won - 9

Afghanistan Won - 0

No Result - 1

India Vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Live Streaming

Fans in India can stream the India-Afghanistan T20I series live on the Fancode app and Sony Sports Network.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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