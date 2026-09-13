IND Vs AFG, 1st T20I 2026: Abhishek Sharma Races To 6,000 T20 Runs As The Second-Fastest Batter In History

Abhishek Sharma has become the second-fastest batter to reach 6,000 T20 runs, taking 3,420 balls
He sits just behind New Zealand’s Finn Allen while outpacing powerhouses like Andre Russell
The landmark adds to his growing collection of scoring-speed records in white-ball cricket
Abhishek Sharma has continued his rapid ascent in T20 cricket, becoming the second-fastest batter to reach 6,000 T20 runs by balls faced. The India opener got there in 3,420 balls, a tally bettered only by New Zealand's Finn Allen, who reached the milestone in 3,386 balls.
The list underlines just how far Abhishek has pushed the boundaries of scoring speed in the format. Andre Russell, long regarded as one of T20 cricket's most destructive hitters, needed 3,550 balls to get to 6,000, while Australia's Tim David took 3,681. England pair Will Jacks and Phil Salt round out the top five, both reaching the mark in 3,857 deliveries.
The milestone is the latest in a string of scoring records for the 25-year-old left-hander, who has repeatedly rewritten the record books for speed to landmark run tallies. He was earlier the fastest to 5,000 T20 runs by balls faced, overtaking Russell's long-standing mark, and also holds the record for the fastest 1,000 T20I runs, reaching that milestone quicker than any batter in the format's history.
Since bursting onto the international scene, Abhishek has built a reputation as one of the most fearsome strikers in white-ball cricket, blending an ultra-aggressive approach with genuine consistency — a rare combination that has made him a mainstay at the top of India's T20I order and one of the format's most watched batters.
With his strike rate consistently among the highest of any recognised T20 batter, further landmarks look to be only a matter of time for Abhishek, who shows no sign of slowing down his assault on the record books.
Abhishek Sharma - Stats
Fastest to 6000 T20 runs (by balls)
3386 Finn Allen
3420 Abhishek Sharma *
3550 Andre Russell
3681 Tim David
3857 Will Jacks/ Phil Salt