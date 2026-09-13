IND Vs AFG, 1st T20I 2026: Abhishek Sharma Races To 6,000 T20 Runs As The Second-Fastest Batter In History

The milestone is the latest in a string of scoring records for the 25-year-old left-hander, who has repeatedly rewritten the record books for speed to landmark run tallies. He was earlier the fastest to 5,000 T20 runs by balls faced, overtaking Russell's long-standing mark, and also holds the record for the fastest 1,000 T20I runs, reaching that milestone quicker than any batter in the format's history.