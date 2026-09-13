Mohsin Naqvi Arrives In Dubai, Set to Present Women’s Asia Cup Trophy Amid Past Standoff

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi has arrived at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to attend the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup final between India and Sri Lanka as chief guest. Naqvi is slated to present the trophy, renewing focus on past presentation standoffs following the Indian team’s previous boycott of him

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Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to attend the Womens Asia Cup 2026 final in Dubai on 13 September
PCB chairman and ACC president Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to attend the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final in Dubai on 13 September AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to present the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup trophy in Dubai

  • Naqvi is attending the final between India and Sri Lanka as the chief guest for the post-match closing ceremony

  • The presentation follows the 2025 men’s Asia Cup final controversy where India refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi

Mohsin Naqvi is expected back at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup final, with the Asian Cricket Council chairman slated to present the trophy after India’s title clash against Sri Lanka. Pakistani media reported that Naqvi would attend the final as chief guest and be part of the closing ceremony, News18 reported.

His expected presence makes the post-match ceremony the main talking point again. The same venue staged the 2025 men’s Asia Cup final, when a dispute over who would present India the trophy escalated into a standoff.

2025 Trophy Stalemate

That dispute still hangs over Dubai.

Naqvi was there too for last year’s India-Pakistan men’s final. India won the match but refused to take the trophy from him and instead wanted another ICC or ACC official to present it.

The boycott had started earlier in the tournament. India rejected the customary handshakes before and after the match in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. News18 also reported that the BCCI’s decision to boycott Naqvi was based on his previous offensive comments about India.

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Naqvi did not allow another official to step in. That created a stalemate at the presentation. He then left the ground with the trophy and took possession of it at the ACC office.

ICC Fallout And Final

The row did not end there.

According to India Today, Indian administrators raised the issue at ICC meetings. Naqvi refused to hand over the silverware and demanded that the team collect it from his office instead.

According to NDTV, India scored 183 runs in the final, with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma making fifties. If India wins, the team will have to decide with the BCCI whether to continue the boycott.

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