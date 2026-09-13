Salman Khurshid Praises BRICS New Delhi Declaration For Achieving Consensus

Congress leader Salman Khurshid lauded the BRICS New Delhi Declaration 2026 for securing consensus despite contentious geopolitical conflicts.
Khurshid commended the joint statement's unequivocal condemnation of cross-border terrorism, specifically referencing the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
The declaration articulated opposition to unilateral sanctions lacking United Nations backing and affirmed explicit support for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.
Former External Affairs Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid welcomed the New Delhi Declaration on Saturday, praising BRICS member states for reaching consensus despite sharp geopolitical tensions and ongoing conflicts.
Khurshid told ANI that the declaration showed the bloc could still agree on difficult issues. “I think that we can all welcome it. It seems very comprehensive and well-drafted. The good thing is that despite the fact that there were some very contentious and conflict-ridden issues that were surfacing, a consensus statement has been accepted by everyone. I think we should welcome that.”
His remarks came as BRICS members navigated disputes linked to global conflicts and politically contentious questions. The declaration matters because it signals that the grouping has managed to bridge differences after earlier divisions had prevented a common position.
Terrorism And Sanctions
Khurshid pointed to the declaration’s language on terrorism, sanctions and Gaza as some of its strongest parts.
“Certainly, there are dimensions to this joint statement that one can receive with great satisfaction. The fact that, on terrorism, there is a clear statement that condemns what happened in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, condemns cross-border terrorism, and looks forward to a terrorist-free world. Also, the unilateral restrictions and unilateral sanctions that are imposed periodically without UN backing, etc. That is to be received well. The support that has been given to Gaza and to the two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, I think that's important,” he said.
His comments highlighted three specific points in the text. One was the condemnation of terrorism, including the attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Another was opposition to unilateral sanctions imposed without United Nations backing. The third was explicit support for Gaza and a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.
Declaration Significance
The declaration marks a diplomatic gain for BRICS. It restored consensus after the bloc’s Foreign Ministers’ meeting in May failed to produce a joint statement after two days of deliberations, according to orfonline.org.
That deadlock had reflected deep divisions over the West Asia conflict and other geopolitical disputes. Against that backdrop, the New Delhi Declaration 2026 showed that member states could still settle on common wording on major global issues.
Khurshid argued that the text should not face resistance. “So, there are many, many dimensions which are very, very significant. I see no reason why anyone should have any reservations in upholding and accepting this joint statement,” said Khurshid.
Tehran Abu Dhabi Meeting
The summit also created space for side diplomacy. New Delhi hosted a bilateral meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.
The meeting was presented as a significant breakthrough because Iran and the United Arab Emirates have stood on opposing sides of the escalating West Asia conflict. Bringing the two leaders together gave the summit a wider diplomatic role beyond the formal declaration.
Pezeshkian also used the summit to push for action against sanctions. “BRICS must take practical measures to counter unilateral and inhumane sanctions. The forum must stand as a voice for justice,” said Pezeshkian. By hosting the summit and facilitating contact between Tehran and Abu Dhabi, India underlined its effort to position itself as a mediator that can bring rival regional powers to the table.
UN Reform And Terror
The BRICS countries adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026 at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The text backed the aspirations of India and Brazil to play a greater role in the United Nations, including the Security Council.
The declaration said China and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, reiterated their support for Brazil and India. BRICS leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to reforming the UN Security Council to make it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, with greater representation for developing countries.
The text also condemned terrorism in strong terms. It denounced “in the strongest terms” the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, in which 26 people were killed and several others injured. India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13 under the chairship theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”