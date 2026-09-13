Salman Khurshid Praises BRICS New Delhi Declaration For Achieving Consensus

“Certainly, there are dimensions to this joint statement that one can receive with great satisfaction. The fact that, on terrorism, there is a clear statement that condemns what happened in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, condemns cross-border terrorism, and looks forward to a terrorist-free world. Also, the unilateral restrictions and unilateral sanctions that are imposed periodically without UN backing, etc. That is to be received well. The support that has been given to Gaza and to the two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, I think that's important,” he said.