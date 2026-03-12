Column | Salman Khurshid On The Importance of The Judicial Wing In Democratic Governance

The judicial wing of our democratic governance is more, not less, significant than the legislative and executive wings. They all have their own ways of earning respect and awe, with the other two wings having an inherent process of periodic renewal. The judicial wing works quietly but steadily, generation after generation of persons in robes. They need our complete institutional support to fulfil the enormous task of resolving conflicts that arise in our collective existence, particularly as society gets increasingly complex. Next to the Almighty, we have but the judges to trust. Of course, we know that, like all humans, they too are not infallible, but by nature and training, seldom err. It is our duty to contain and smoothen the consequences of any aberration for the good of society. Just as people say democracy might be imperfect but it is the best way we have to survive, similarly the judicial system might not be perfect, but we have no better substitute.