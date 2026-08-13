Column | Is UCC A Majoritarian Exercise Or National Necessity, asks Mahesh Jethmalani

The most telling example that alleged Quranic prescriptions are not cast in stone is provided by the sweeping reforms introduced in Muslim-majority Turkey after the fall of the Ottoman Empire. With over 98 per cent of Turkey’s population Sunni Muslim, the secular and reformist Mustafa Kemal Atatürk introduced in 1926 civil laws modelled after the Swiss Civil Code. The thrust of the new code consisted of modernisation efforts to establish gender equality and legal uniformity in Turkey’s new secular republic. Thus, polygamy was banned and made a criminal offence, and only official civil marriages performed by state authorities were accorded legal recognition (although in 2017 President Erdogan’s pushback in favour of a more Islamist regime allowed Muslim clerics to perform legally binding marriage ceremonies). Turkish intestacy laws, though, till today, are entirely gender neutral, with sons and daughters inheriting equal share.