Column | Gandhi's Idea Of India Was Not Merely Political Freedom; He Wanted Indians To Be One Family: Rajmohan Gandhi

Gandhi would have celebrated any achievement that genuinely improved the lives of ordinary people, rather than one that merely showcased national progress. He would have appreciated advances that expanded health care, education, democratic participation and the well-being of villages. For Gandhi, development was meaningful only if it reduced suffering, strengthened communities and reached out to those who were the most vulnerable. We have forgotten our duty to our neighbour. This becomes visible, for instance, when a neighbour is in trouble, such as when people are struck off electoral rolls and no one intervenes on their behalf. It’s worth remembering that on January 27, 1948, just 10 days before he was killed, Gandhi wrote a note suggesting that those in the Congress who wished to continue in public service should form a ‘Lok Sevak Sangh’, a servants-of-the-people organisation. This reflects one of Gandhi’s most fundamental teachings: that citizenship carries responsibilities, not merely rights.