IND Vs SL Series 2026: ‘Your Job Is To Perform’ - Auqib Nabi On Finally Earning Maiden India Call-Up

Auqib Nabi expected an India call-up after taking 60 wickets and helping Jammu and Kashmir win their maiden Ranji Trophy
He has taken 104 wickets in the last two Ranji seasons and picked up six wickets for India A in Sri Lanka
Nabi earned his first India Test call-up as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement and could become Jammu and Kashmir’s first Test cricketer
Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi has said that while he did expect to be considered for the Indian senior team after a prolific Ranji Trophy season, he never allowed those expectations to distract him from his primary focus of taking wickets and delivering consistent performances.
Nabi has been rewarded with his first senior India call-up for the forthcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The selection comes on the back of an outstanding domestic record that has established him as one of the country’s most effective pace bowlers in recent seasons.
The right-arm pacer enjoyed a breakthrough 2025–26 Ranji Trophy campaign, where he finished as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker with 60 scalps and played a pivotal role in guiding Jammu and Kashmir to their maiden Ranji Trophy title.
Over the last two seasons combined, Nabi has taken 104 wickets, underlining his remarkable consistency in first-class cricket.
Speaking to Saransh Jain in a BCCI video, Nabi acknowledged that he had hoped his performances would eventually earn national recognition.
“I did have expectations because any cricketer who performs well wants to play for India. But at the same time, I always believed that my responsibility was to keep performing and let the selectors decide the rest,” Nabi said.
The pacer added that he had long felt that sustained success at the domestic level would eventually open the door to the Indian team.
“When you keep doing well year after year, you believe that the opportunity will come sooner or later. My only focus was on taking wickets and helping my team win matches. The rest is not in my control,” he added.
Nabi’s impressive form was not limited to the Ranji Trophy. He was also part of the India A squad that toured Sri Lanka, where he claimed six wickets in two first-class matches, further strengthening his credentials for a senior call-up.
The 24-year-old described the selection as a proud moment for both himself and his family.
“It feels really good whenever you get a call-up. My family is extremely happy, and for me, that is the biggest satisfaction,” he said.
Nabi has been included in the Indian squad as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, who is unavailable for the Sri Lanka Tests. If he gets an opportunity to make his debut during the series, he will create history by becoming the first player from Jammu and Kashmir to represent India in Test cricket.