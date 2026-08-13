PSG Vs Aston Villa: Doue’s Winner Helps Parisians Clinch Back-To-Back UEFA Super Cup Titles

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 13 August 2026 11:35 am

Paris Saint-Germain retained the UEFA Super Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Aston Villa in Salzburg, securing back-to-back titles in the competition. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia gave the Champions League holders the lead in the 20th minute with a powerful strike, but 17-year-old debutant Brian Madjo equalised just before half-time with a superb back-post volley to become the youngest scorer in Super Cup history. Désiré Doué restored PSG’s advantage in the 62nd minute after a VAR review confirmed he was onside, and the French side held on despite late pressure from Villa. The result handed Luis Enrique's side their first trophy of the 2026-27 season, while Unai Emery suffered a fourth defeat in a UEFA Super Cup final.