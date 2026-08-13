PSG Vs Aston Villa: Doue’s Winner Helps Parisians Clinch Back-To-Back UEFA Super Cup Titles

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Paris Saint-Germain retained the UEFA Super Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Aston Villa in Salzburg, securing back-to-back titles in the competition. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia gave the Champions League holders the lead in the 20th minute with a powerful strike, but 17-year-old debutant Brian Madjo equalised just before half-time with a superb back-post volley to become the youngest scorer in Super Cup history. Désiré Doué restored PSG’s advantage in the 62nd minute after a VAR review confirmed he was onside, and the French side held on despite late pressure from Villa. The result handed Luis Enrique's side their first trophy of the 2026-27 season, while Unai Emery suffered a fourth defeat in a UEFA Super Cup final.

PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup Soccer match highlights-
PSG's Marquinhos lifts the trophy during celebrations at the end of the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria, Wednesday, Aug,12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup Soccer match highlights-PSGs Marquinhos
PSG's Marquinhos lifts the trophy during celebrations at the end of the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria, Wednesday, Aug.12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup Soccer match highlights-
PSG's players lift the trophy during celebrations at the end of the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria, Wednesday, Aug.12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup Soccer match highlights-Referee Omar Artan
Referee Omar Artan, right, smiles at the end of the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria, Wednesday, Aug.12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup Soccer match highlights-PSGs Vitinha
PSG's Vitinha kisses the trophy after the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup Soccer match highlights-Luis Enrique
PSG's head coach Luis Enrique walks by the trophy at the end of the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria, Wednesday, Aug.12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup Soccer match highlights-
Players react at the end of the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria, Wednesday, Aug.12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup Soccer match highlights-PSGs Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia takes a shot during the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup Soccer match highlights-Tammy Abraham
Aston Villa's Tammy Abraham fails to score during the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup Soccer match highlights-PSGs Desire Doue
PSG's Desire Doue celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Heinz-Peter Bader
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PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup Soccer match highlights-Joao Gomes
Aston Villa's Joao Gomes, right, and PSG's Marquinhos, center, wait for referee Omar Artan's decision during the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Heinz-Peter Bader
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PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup Soccer match highlights-PSGs Ousmane Dembele
PSG's Ousmane Dembele, left, talks with PSG's Marquinhos as they celebrate after PSG's Desire Doue scored his side's second goal during the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria, Wednesday, Aug.12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup Soccer match highlights-Aston Villas Brian Madjo
Aston Villa's Brian Madjo celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup Soccer match highlights-PSGs Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria, Wednesday, Aug.12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

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