CPI(M)'s Brittas Files Privilege Notice Against BJP MP's 'Lungi Wala' Remark

"I have moved a privilege motion notice against Sushmita Dev for her derogatory remark, ‘lungi wala,’ which stereotypes South Indians and is not acceptable. It is a shorthand for othering. I am proud to be a Malayali, I am proud to be a South Indian, and I am proud to be an Indian. We celebrate the diversity of this country. The remarks she made are unbecoming of a Member of Parliament, and I believe the Hon’ble Chairman and the Committee of Privileges will take note of this," he told IANS.