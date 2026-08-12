CPI(M)'s Brittas Files Privilege Notice Against BJP MP's 'Lungi Wala' Remark

John Brittas accused Sushmita Dev of repeatedly calling him "lungi wala" during Rajya Sabha proceedings and described the remark as derogatory.
Brittas has sought a reference to the Committee of Privileges, saying the remark stereotypes South Indians and undermines the dignity of Parliament.
Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan advised members to avoid disrespecting cultural traditions and regional identities following the controversy.
CPI(M) Member of Parliament John Brittas submitted a breach of privilege notice under Rule 188 against BJP MP Sushmita Dev. The notice was addressed to Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan regarding a 'lungi wala' jibe made by Dev while he was addressing the House.
Brittas said Dev's remarks were based on stereotypes, which he called unacceptable. He added that he was proud to be a South Indian.
What Happened In Rajya Sabha?
During Rajya Sabha proceedings on August 10, Dev allegedly left her seat to sit directly behind Brittas and repeatedly heckled him by calling him "lungi wala" while he was moving a statutory resolution against the Income-Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026.
Brittas characterised the remark as a deliberate, derogatory insult aimed at "cultural othering" and targeting South Indian migrants. Such remarks undermine the dignity of the Rajya Sabha, Brittas said. The comment insults millions of citizens, he added.
"I have moved a privilege motion notice against Sushmita Dev for her derogatory remark, ‘lungi wala,’ which stereotypes South Indians and is not acceptable. It is a shorthand for othering. I am proud to be a Malayali, I am proud to be a South Indian, and I am proud to be an Indian. We celebrate the diversity of this country. The remarks she made are unbecoming of a Member of Parliament, and I believe the Hon’ble Chairman and the Committee of Privileges will take note of this," he told IANS.
Why Did ‘Lungiwala’ Remark Trigger Row?
Brittas formally requested the Rajya Sabha Chairman to refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges for investigation. The notice demands appropriate disciplinary action against Dev to prevent regional stereotyping in Parliament.
On August 12, Chairman Radhakrishnan advised members to avoid disrespecting cultures and said, "I will call the member to my chamber and sort it out.”
Responding to the allegations, Leader of the House JP Nadda said that the remarks of John Brittas have come on record and Sushmita Dev should also be allowed to speak, adding, "We do not subscribe to such statements. We do not call it lungi; we call it dhoti."
Taking note of the exchange, the Rajya Sabha Chairman made a formal observation, asking members to uphold parliamentary decorum and remain mindful of regional sensitivities.
The Chairman said, “Hon'ble Members, certain instances have come to my notice regarding discourteous and undignified comments being made by Members interrupting the speech of other Members in the House. I would advise that Hon'ble Members should be careful not to hurt the sentiments and feelings of fellow Members,” as per ANI.