What We Know About AI-Created Viruses Never Seen In Nature

Fatemeh Vafaee, a professor at the UNSW School of Biotechnology and Biomolecular Sciences in Sydney, also told Al Jazeera that while the study poses no direct risk to humans, the methods behind it could be misused. She said the bigger concern is not the viruses created in this research but the fact that AI is now capable of designing them, reinforcing calls for stronger biosecurity oversight as a precaution rather than a response to an immediate threat.