India Vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 Final Preview: Live Streaming, Squad, Head To Head - All You Need To Know

India will face Sri Lanka in the Asian Games women’s cricket gold-medal match on September 22 at Korogi Sports Park
The Asian Games final will start at 10:30 AM IST, with live telecast on Sony Sports Network and streaming on SonyLIV
India and Sri Lanka have both reached the final unbeaten, setting up another title clash between the two sides
Defending champions India will look to retain their Asian Games women’s cricket gold when they face Sri Lanka in the final at Korogi Sports Park on Tuesday. India have been clinical throughout the tournament, beating hosts Japan in the quarter-final before producing a dominant 114-run victory over Bangladesh in the semi-final.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have also remained unbeaten. They began their campaign with a comfortable win over Malaysia before chasing down Pakistan’s 177 in the semi-final to book their place in the gold-medal match.
The final is another meeting between two sides who have developed a strong rivalry in recent years, having also faced each other in the 2023 Asian Games final and the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup final.
Shafali Verma, Shree Charani Lead India’s Charge
India have several players in excellent form heading into the final. Shafali Verma made history in the semi-final against Bangladesh by becoming the first cricketer to score a century at the Asian Games, smashing an unbeaten 100 off 49 balls. She had earlier made an unbeaten 40 off 15 balls against Japan.
Left-arm spinner Shree Charani has also been one of India’s standout performers. She claimed 4/10 against Japan and has six wickets in the tournament so far. Deepti Sharma and Nandani Sharma have also made important contributions with the ball.
India posted 195/4 against Bangladesh before dismissing their opponents for 81. Smriti Mandhana scored 37 off 19 balls and Harmanpreet Kaur contributed 40 off 33, giving India plenty of experience around their explosive opening combination.
Chamari Athapaththu The Key For Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka will once again look towards captain Chamari Athapaththu to provide the spark at the top of the order. She scored 63 off 37 balls against Malaysia before producing an unbeaten 83 off 50 against Pakistan in the semi-final.
Sri Lanka chased down Pakistan’s 177/4 in just 17.5 overs, with Athapaththu and Hasini Perera adding a 95-run partnership. Athapaththu has scored 146 runs in two matches and also taken six wickets, making her Sri Lanka’s leading performer in the tournament.
Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari and Harshitha Samarawickrama add further experience to Sri Lanka’s batting unit, while their bowling attack will look to put pressure on India’s aggressive top order.
Another India-Sri Lanka Final
The two teams have met in several major finals in recent years. India defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the 2023 Asian Games gold-medal match in Hangzhou, with Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues making important contributions.
Sri Lanka then beat India in the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup final, but India responded by defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup final. The Asian Games final will therefore be another chapter in their growing rivalry.
What is the head-to-head record between India and Sri Lanka in T20Is?
Total Matches Played: 32
India: 26
Sri Lanka: 5
No Result: 1
When and where will the India Vs Sri Lanka Asian Games final take place?
The Asian Games women’s cricket final between India and Sri Lanka will be played at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Aichi Prefecture, on Tuesday, September 22.
What time will the India Vs Sri Lanka Asian Games final begin?
The India vs Sri Lanka women’s cricket final is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM IST. The match will begin at 2:00 PM local time in Japan.
Which TV channel will telecast the India Vs Sri Lanka Asian Games final?
The Asian Games women’s cricket final will be telecast live in India on the Sony Sports Network.
How can fans watch the India Vs Sri Lanka Asian Games final online in India?
The India vs Sri Lanka women’s cricket final will be streamed live in India on SonyLIV.
India Vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Gunalan Kamalini, Bharti Fulmali, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Nandani Sharma.
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Imesha Dulani, Sanjana Kavindi, Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kavisha Dilhari, Hasini Perera, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Nimasha Meepage, Sugandika Kumari, Rashmika Sewwandi, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi.