Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Asian Games 2026 Day 4 features India’s women’s cricket final against Sri Lanka, badminton quarter-finals against Japan, shooting medal events, hockey, kabaddi and more action across a packed schedule in Japan

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Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Preview
Indian women cricket team celebrating after beating Bangladesh in the semi-final Photo: X/BCCIWomen
Summary of this article

  • Women’s cricket team faces Sri Lanka in the gold-medal final at 10:30 AM IST

  • India’s men’s and women’s badminton teams take on Japan in the quarter-finals

  • Shooting, fencing, boxing, kabaddi and men’s hockey headline a packed Day 4 schedule

India’s campaign at the Asian Games 2026 moves into Day 4 on Tuesday, September 22, with another packed day awaiting the Indian contingent in Aichi-Nagoya. After a productive opening three days, India will have several opportunities to add to its medal tally, with women’s cricket, shooting, wushu, fencing and karate among the events carrying significant medal interest.

The biggest spotlight will be on the Indian women’s cricket team, who face Sri Lanka in the final at Korogi Athletic Park. A victory would hand India its first gold medal of the Games and also see the defending champions retain their Asian Games title.

The shooting range will also be closely watched, with Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Rakesh Mane competing in the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

India’s badminton teams will face Japan in both the women’s and men’s quarter-finals, while the men’s kabaddi team takes on South Korea and the men’s hockey team faces Sri Lanka. There will also be action in fencing, karate, boxing, swimming, soft tennis, equestrian, table tennis, sepaktakraw, esports and artistic gymnastics.

Asian Games 2026 Day 4: India’s Full Schedule And Timings

All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST). The schedule is subject to change by the organisers. The timings and fixtures below are based on the SAI schedule for September 22.

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Time (IST)SportEventIndian Athlete/TeamOpponent
05:30Soft TennisWomen’s Singles, Group DAadhya TiwariAlisha Ziegler, Thailand
05:30SepaktakrawMen’s Team Regu, Group BIndiaMalaysia
05:30EsportseFootball, Group FDaniel Patel, Chinmay SahooUzbekistan
05:45EquestrianEventing Team DressageAshish Limaye, Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Nagra
06:00BadmintonWomen’s Team Quarter-finalIndiaJapan
06:15Shooting10m Air Rifle Mixed Team QualificationParth Rakesh Mane, Elavenil Valarivan
06:29WushuWomen’s Nanquan & Nandao FinalHanjabam Langlentombi Devi
06:30ShootingMen’s Skeet Qualification, Day 2Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan
06:30ShootingWomen’s Skeet Qualification, Day 2Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan
06:30Table TennisWomen’s Team Round of 16IndiaThailand
6:30 AM onwardsFencingMen’s Foil Pool BoutsSanasam Hemash SinghMultiple opponents
07:00Soft TennisMen’s Singles, Group DJay MeenaHussain Arain, Pakistan
07:15KabaddiMen’s Group AIndiaSouth Korea
07:29SwimmingMen’s 1500m Final BAryan Nehra
07:35KarateMen’s Kumite -84kg SemifinalChetan BhattTBC
08:25Shooting10m Air Rifle Mixed Team FinalParth Rakesh Mane, Elavenil Valarivan
08:30BoxingWomen’s 51kg Round of 32SakshiAira Villegas, Philippines
9:00 AM onwardsTable TennisMen’s Team Round of 16IndiaTBC
09:20KarateWomen’s Kumite -55kg Round of 16AlishaCok Istri Agung Sanistyarani, Indonesia
09:30Soft TennisMen’s Singles, Group CAryan ThakurBold-erdene Altangerel, Mongolia
10:30CricketWomen’s FinalIndiaSri Lanka
10:30Artistic GymnasticsWomen’s QualificationPranati Nayak
11:30BadmintonMen’s Team Quarter-finalIndiaJapan
12:00EquestrianEventing Team Show JumpingAshish Limaye, Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Nagra
12:40KarateMen’s Kumite -84kg FinalChetan Bhatt, if qualified
12:50KarateWomen’s Kumite -55kg FinalAlisha, if qualified
1:30 PM onwardsBoxingMen’s 55kg Round of 32Jadumani Singh MandengbamThapa Chandra Bahadur, Nepal
2:30 PM onwardsWushuWomen’s Sanda 60kg Quarter-finalRoshibina DeviTBC
2:30 PM onwardsWushuMen’s Sanda 56kg Quarter-finalAryanTBC
14:55SwimmingMen’s 4x100m Medley Relay FinalIndia, if qualified
15:10FencingMen’s Foil Medal BoutIndian qualifiersTBC
15:30HockeyMen’s Pool AIndiaSri Lanka
15:30FencingWomen’s Epee Medal BoutIndian qualifiersTBC

The SAI schedule also lists multiple progression-dependent fencing and karate bouts throughout the day.

Key Medal Events To Watch On Day 4

Women’s Cricket Final

The biggest medal opportunity of the day comes in women’s cricket, where India take on Sri Lanka at Korogi Athletic Park from 10:30 AM IST. India have reached the final after progressing through the knockout stage and will be aiming to defend their Asian Games title. A victory would also give India its first gold medal of the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team

Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Rakesh Mane will form India’s mixed team in the 10m air rifle event. They are scheduled to compete in qualification at 6:15 AM, followed by the final at 8:25 AM if they progress. The pair will be another major medal hopeful for India after the shooting contingent’s strong start to the Games.

Wushu And Fencing

Hanjabam Langlentombi Devi will compete in the women’s Nanquan and Nandao final at 6:29 AM, giving India another early medal opportunity. Later in the day, Roshibina Devi and Aryan will begin their respective Sanda quarter-finals.

Fencing could also produce medal moments, with Sachin and Sanasam Hemash Singh in the men’s foil competition, while Taniksha Khatri and Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari compete in women’s epee. Their later medal bouts are dependent on qualification.

Badminton, Kabaddi And Hockey Take Centre Stage

India will face Japan twice in badminton, with the women’s team taking on the hosts in the quarter-finals at 6 AM IST before the men’s team meets Japan at 11:30 AM. The fixtures are among the most important team events on Day 4.

Also Check: India's List Of Medals At Asian Games 2026

The men’s kabaddi team will face South Korea at 7:15 AM IST in Group A, while the men’s hockey team will take on Sri Lanka at 3:30 PM. India’s hockey side are defending Asian Games champions and are targeting another strong campaign in Aichi-Nagoya.

Table tennis will also see the Indian women face Thailand in the Round of 16, while the men’s team will begin its knockout campaign later in the morning.

Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 In India?

The Asian Games 2026 will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India, while streaming will be available on SonyLIV. Coverage will include India’s medal events and major team fixtures throughout Day 4.

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