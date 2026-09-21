Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

Women’s cricket team faces Sri Lanka in the gold-medal final at 10:30 AM IST
India’s men’s and women’s badminton teams take on Japan in the quarter-finals
Shooting, fencing, boxing, kabaddi and men’s hockey headline a packed Day 4 schedule
India’s campaign at the Asian Games 2026 moves into Day 4 on Tuesday, September 22, with another packed day awaiting the Indian contingent in Aichi-Nagoya. After a productive opening three days, India will have several opportunities to add to its medal tally, with women’s cricket, shooting, wushu, fencing and karate among the events carrying significant medal interest.
The biggest spotlight will be on the Indian women’s cricket team, who face Sri Lanka in the final at Korogi Athletic Park. A victory would hand India its first gold medal of the Games and also see the defending champions retain their Asian Games title.
The shooting range will also be closely watched, with Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Rakesh Mane competing in the 10m air rifle mixed team event.
India’s badminton teams will face Japan in both the women’s and men’s quarter-finals, while the men’s kabaddi team takes on South Korea and the men’s hockey team faces Sri Lanka. There will also be action in fencing, karate, boxing, swimming, soft tennis, equestrian, table tennis, sepaktakraw, esports and artistic gymnastics.
Asian Games 2026 Day 4: India’s Full Schedule And Timings
All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST). The schedule is subject to change by the organisers. The timings and fixtures below are based on the SAI schedule for September 22.
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event
|Indian Athlete/Team
|Opponent
|05:30
|Soft Tennis
|Women’s Singles, Group D
|Aadhya Tiwari
|Alisha Ziegler, Thailand
|05:30
|Sepaktakraw
|Men’s Team Regu, Group B
|India
|Malaysia
|05:30
|Esports
|eFootball, Group F
|Daniel Patel, Chinmay Sahoo
|Uzbekistan
|05:45
|Equestrian
|Eventing Team Dressage
|Ashish Limaye, Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Nagra
|—
|06:00
|Badminton
|Women’s Team Quarter-final
|India
|Japan
|06:15
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification
|Parth Rakesh Mane, Elavenil Valarivan
|—
|06:29
|Wushu
|Women’s Nanquan & Nandao Final
|Hanjabam Langlentombi Devi
|—
|06:30
|Shooting
|Men’s Skeet Qualification, Day 2
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan
|—
|06:30
|Shooting
|Women’s Skeet Qualification, Day 2
|Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan
|—
|06:30
|Table Tennis
|Women’s Team Round of 16
|India
|Thailand
|6:30 AM onwards
|Fencing
|Men’s Foil Pool Bouts
|Sanasam Hemash Singh
|Multiple opponents
|07:00
|Soft Tennis
|Men’s Singles, Group D
|Jay Meena
|Hussain Arain, Pakistan
|07:15
|Kabaddi
|Men’s Group A
|India
|South Korea
|07:29
|Swimming
|Men’s 1500m Final B
|Aryan Nehra
|—
|07:35
|Karate
|Men’s Kumite -84kg Semifinal
|Chetan Bhatt
|TBC
|08:25
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final
|Parth Rakesh Mane, Elavenil Valarivan
|—
|08:30
|Boxing
|Women’s 51kg Round of 32
|Sakshi
|Aira Villegas, Philippines
|9:00 AM onwards
|Table Tennis
|Men’s Team Round of 16
|India
|TBC
|09:20
|Karate
|Women’s Kumite -55kg Round of 16
|Alisha
|Cok Istri Agung Sanistyarani, Indonesia
|09:30
|Soft Tennis
|Men’s Singles, Group C
|Aryan Thakur
|Bold-erdene Altangerel, Mongolia
|10:30
|Cricket
|Women’s Final
|India
|Sri Lanka
|10:30
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Women’s Qualification
|Pranati Nayak
|—
|11:30
|Badminton
|Men’s Team Quarter-final
|India
|Japan
|12:00
|Equestrian
|Eventing Team Show Jumping
|Ashish Limaye, Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Nagra
|—
|12:40
|Karate
|Men’s Kumite -84kg Final
|Chetan Bhatt, if qualified
|—
|12:50
|Karate
|Women’s Kumite -55kg Final
|Alisha, if qualified
|—
|1:30 PM onwards
|Boxing
|Men’s 55kg Round of 32
|Jadumani Singh Mandengbam
|Thapa Chandra Bahadur, Nepal
|2:30 PM onwards
|Wushu
|Women’s Sanda 60kg Quarter-final
|Roshibina Devi
|TBC
|2:30 PM onwards
|Wushu
|Men’s Sanda 56kg Quarter-final
|Aryan
|TBC
|14:55
|Swimming
|Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Final
|India, if qualified
|—
|15:10
|Fencing
|Men’s Foil Medal Bout
|Indian qualifiers
|TBC
|15:30
|Hockey
|Men’s Pool A
|India
|Sri Lanka
|15:30
|Fencing
|Women’s Epee Medal Bout
|Indian qualifiers
|TBC
The SAI schedule also lists multiple progression-dependent fencing and karate bouts throughout the day.
Key Medal Events To Watch On Day 4
Women’s Cricket Final
The biggest medal opportunity of the day comes in women’s cricket, where India take on Sri Lanka at Korogi Athletic Park from 10:30 AM IST. India have reached the final after progressing through the knockout stage and will be aiming to defend their Asian Games title. A victory would also give India its first gold medal of the Aichi-Nagoya Games.
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team
Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Rakesh Mane will form India’s mixed team in the 10m air rifle event. They are scheduled to compete in qualification at 6:15 AM, followed by the final at 8:25 AM if they progress. The pair will be another major medal hopeful for India after the shooting contingent’s strong start to the Games.
Wushu And Fencing
Hanjabam Langlentombi Devi will compete in the women’s Nanquan and Nandao final at 6:29 AM, giving India another early medal opportunity. Later in the day, Roshibina Devi and Aryan will begin their respective Sanda quarter-finals.
Fencing could also produce medal moments, with Sachin and Sanasam Hemash Singh in the men’s foil competition, while Taniksha Khatri and Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari compete in women’s epee. Their later medal bouts are dependent on qualification.
Badminton, Kabaddi And Hockey Take Centre Stage
India will face Japan twice in badminton, with the women’s team taking on the hosts in the quarter-finals at 6 AM IST before the men’s team meets Japan at 11:30 AM. The fixtures are among the most important team events on Day 4.
The men’s kabaddi team will face South Korea at 7:15 AM IST in Group A, while the men’s hockey team will take on Sri Lanka at 3:30 PM. India’s hockey side are defending Asian Games champions and are targeting another strong campaign in Aichi-Nagoya.
Table tennis will also see the Indian women face Thailand in the Round of 16, while the men’s team will begin its knockout campaign later in the morning.
Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 In India?
The Asian Games 2026 will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India, while streaming will be available on SonyLIV. Coverage will include India’s medal events and major team fixtures throughout Day 4.