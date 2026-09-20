Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Asian Games 2026 Day 3 India schedule, match timings, medal events, key athletes, team fixtures, live streaming details and where to watch in India

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Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Preview
India women's national hockey team Photo: TheHockeyIndia/X
Summary of this article

  • Shooting, MMA and wushu offer India key medal opportunities on Day 3

  • Hockey, kabaddi, badminton and table tennis will also see Indian teams in action

  • Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV will provide live coverage of the Asian Games in India

India’s campaign at the Asian Games 2026 moves into Day 3 on Monday, September 21, with the Indian contingent set for action across shooting, mixed martial arts, hockey, kabaddi, badminton, table tennis, boxing, wushu, swimming, soft tennis and sepaktakraw.

After opening its medal account with two silver medals on Day 2, India will have several opportunities to add to its tally, with shooting and MMA among the key medal events.

The biggest medal focus will be on the men’s 10m air rifle, where Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane and Rudrankksh Patil will compete. Suchika Tariyal, who has already assured India of a medal in women’s traditional MMA 60kg, will also return to action with a place in the final at stake.

Asian Games 2026 Day 3: India’s Full Schedule and Timings

All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST). The schedule can be subject to changes by the organisers.

SportEventIndian Athlete/TeamOpponentTime (IST)
SepaktakrawMen's Team Regu, Group BIndiaJapan05:30
WushuWomen's Changquan FinalNyeman Wangsu05:30
Soft TennisMixed Doubles, Group BAadhya Tiwari/Jay MeenaCambodia05:30
Soft TennisMixed Doubles, Group BAadhya Tiwari/Jay MeenaMongolia06:30
Table TennisWomen's Team, Group FIndiaPakistan06:15
ShootingMen's 10m Air Rifle Qualification/Team FinalHimanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, Rudrankksh Patil06:15
ShootingWomen's Skeet QualificationParinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan06:30
ShootingMen's Skeet QualificationMairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill06:30
SwimmingMen's 50m BackstrokeRishabh Das, Srihari Nataraj06:32
SwimmingMen's 50m FreestyleAkash Mani, Heer Gitesh Shah6:46 AM onwards
SwimmingMen's 100m BreaststrokeDanush Suresh07:10
SwimmingMen's 4x200m Freestyle RelayIndia07:44
HockeyWomen's Pool BIndiaIndonesia09:30
KabaddiMen's Group AIndiaJapan09:45
BadmintonMen's Team, First RoundIndiaBangladesh11:30
BoxingMen's 70kg, Round of 32SumitThailand's Sinsiri Bunjong14:45
WushuWomen's 60kgRoshibina DeviBangladesh's Most Shika Khatun15:00
WushuMen's 56kgAryanAfghanistan's Shahzada Safi15:50
Table TennisMen's Team, Group FIndiaPakistan15:30
KabaddiWomen's Group AIndiaBangladesh16:15

The shooting competition is particularly significant because the men's 10m air rifle event offers another opportunity for India to add to its medal haul after Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod combined for silver in the women's team event on Day 2.

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Also Read: Elavenil Opens Up On Her Remarkable Asian Games Double-Silver Glory

Key Medal Events To Watch on Day 3

Men's 10m Air Rifle

Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane and Rudrankksh Patil will be among India's major medal contenders on Monday. They will compete in qualification before the individual final and team medal competition. The event begins at 6:15 AM IST.

Suchika Tariyal’s MMA Medal Push

Suchika Tariyal has already assured India of a medal in the women's traditional MMA 60kg category. She returns to action on Day 3, with the 8:30 AM IST session listed for her event. A victory would take her into the final and give India an opportunity to fight for gold.

Wushu and Shooting

Nyeman Wangsu will compete in the women's changquan final at 5:30 AM IST, while India's skeet shooters also begin their qualification campaigns. Roshibina Devi and Aryan will later feature in sanda elimination bouts.

Hockey, Kabaddi and Table Tennis Take Centre Stage

India's women's hockey team will look to build on its emphatic opening-day victory when it faces Indonesia at 9:30 AM IST. The Indian team defeated Uzbekistan 19-0 in its Pool B opener, with Deepika scoring eight goals.

Kabaddi will also see both Indian teams in action. The men's side faces Japan at 9:45 AM, while the women's team takes on Bangladesh at 4:15 PM. Table tennis brings two India-Pakistan clashes, with the women's teams meeting in the morning and the men's teams facing off later in the afternoon.

Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 in India?

The Asian Games 2026 will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming is available through SonyLIV. Sony Sports Network holds the Indian broadcast rights for the Games, with coverage available across its sports channels.

With shooting, MMA, wushu and several team sports offering important opportunities, Day 3 promises another busy day for India at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

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