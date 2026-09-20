Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

Shooting, MMA and wushu offer India key medal opportunities on Day 3
Hockey, kabaddi, badminton and table tennis will also see Indian teams in action
Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV will provide live coverage of the Asian Games in India
India’s campaign at the Asian Games 2026 moves into Day 3 on Monday, September 21, with the Indian contingent set for action across shooting, mixed martial arts, hockey, kabaddi, badminton, table tennis, boxing, wushu, swimming, soft tennis and sepaktakraw.
After opening its medal account with two silver medals on Day 2, India will have several opportunities to add to its tally, with shooting and MMA among the key medal events.
The biggest medal focus will be on the men’s 10m air rifle, where Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane and Rudrankksh Patil will compete. Suchika Tariyal, who has already assured India of a medal in women’s traditional MMA 60kg, will also return to action with a place in the final at stake.
Asian Games 2026 Day 3: India’s Full Schedule and Timings
All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST). The schedule can be subject to changes by the organisers.
|Sport
|Event
|Indian Athlete/Team
|Opponent
|Time (IST)
|Sepaktakraw
|Men's Team Regu, Group B
|India
|Japan
|05:30
|Wushu
|Women's Changquan Final
|Nyeman Wangsu
|—
|05:30
|Soft Tennis
|Mixed Doubles, Group B
|Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena
|Cambodia
|05:30
|Soft Tennis
|Mixed Doubles, Group B
|Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena
|Mongolia
|06:30
|Table Tennis
|Women's Team, Group F
|India
|Pakistan
|06:15
|Shooting
|Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification/Team Final
|Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, Rudrankksh Patil
|—
|06:15
|Shooting
|Women's Skeet Qualification
|Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan
|—
|06:30
|Shooting
|Men's Skeet Qualification
|Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill
|—
|06:30
|Swimming
|Men's 50m Backstroke
|Rishabh Das, Srihari Nataraj
|—
|06:32
|Swimming
|Men's 50m Freestyle
|Akash Mani, Heer Gitesh Shah
|—
|6:46 AM onwards
|Swimming
|Men's 100m Breaststroke
|Danush Suresh
|—
|07:10
|Swimming
|Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay
|India
|—
|07:44
|Hockey
|Women's Pool B
|India
|Indonesia
|09:30
|Kabaddi
|Men's Group A
|India
|Japan
|09:45
|Badminton
|Men's Team, First Round
|India
|Bangladesh
|11:30
|Boxing
|Men's 70kg, Round of 32
|Sumit
|Thailand's Sinsiri Bunjong
|14:45
|Wushu
|Women's 60kg
|Roshibina Devi
|Bangladesh's Most Shika Khatun
|15:00
|Wushu
|Men's 56kg
|Aryan
|Afghanistan's Shahzada Safi
|15:50
|Table Tennis
|Men's Team, Group F
|India
|Pakistan
|15:30
|Kabaddi
|Women's Group A
|India
|Bangladesh
|16:15
The shooting competition is particularly significant because the men's 10m air rifle event offers another opportunity for India to add to its medal haul after Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod combined for silver in the women's team event on Day 2.
Key Medal Events To Watch on Day 3
Men's 10m Air Rifle
Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane and Rudrankksh Patil will be among India's major medal contenders on Monday. They will compete in qualification before the individual final and team medal competition. The event begins at 6:15 AM IST.
Suchika Tariyal’s MMA Medal Push
Suchika Tariyal has already assured India of a medal in the women's traditional MMA 60kg category. She returns to action on Day 3, with the 8:30 AM IST session listed for her event. A victory would take her into the final and give India an opportunity to fight for gold.
Wushu and Shooting
Nyeman Wangsu will compete in the women's changquan final at 5:30 AM IST, while India's skeet shooters also begin their qualification campaigns. Roshibina Devi and Aryan will later feature in sanda elimination bouts.
Hockey, Kabaddi and Table Tennis Take Centre Stage
India's women's hockey team will look to build on its emphatic opening-day victory when it faces Indonesia at 9:30 AM IST. The Indian team defeated Uzbekistan 19-0 in its Pool B opener, with Deepika scoring eight goals.
Kabaddi will also see both Indian teams in action. The men's side faces Japan at 9:45 AM, while the women's team takes on Bangladesh at 4:15 PM. Table tennis brings two India-Pakistan clashes, with the women's teams meeting in the morning and the men's teams facing off later in the afternoon.
Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 in India?
The Asian Games 2026 will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming is available through SonyLIV. Sony Sports Network holds the Indian broadcast rights for the Games, with coverage available across its sports channels.
With shooting, MMA, wushu and several team sports offering important opportunities, Day 3 promises another busy day for India at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.