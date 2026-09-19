Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 2: Shooting Team, Hockey And Cricket Stars To Be In Action

Welcome to the live coverage of the India events at the Asian Games 2026 on Day 2. India face a jam-packed day in Aichi-Nagoya, with the biggest storyline being the women's cricket team's semi-final showdown against Bangladesh at 10:30 AM, a match the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will start as firm favourites in their bid to defend their Hangzhou gold. Shooting brings early medal hope, with Sonam Uttam Maskar, Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod and Elavenil Valarivan in the women's 10m air rifle individual qualification and team final from 6:15 AM. The hockey teams are both in action too — the women open their campaign against Uzbekistan at 7:30 AM, while the men take on Indonesia at 11:30 AM. Table tennis sees India's men's and women's teams involved in three separate group-stage ties through the day, and badminton's women's team begins its campaign against Kazakhstan at 11:30 AM. There's also a full slate of combat and individual sports, with mixed martial arts, wushu, sepaktakraw and teqball medal matches on the card, plus swimming heats and finals for Akash Mani, Benedicton Beniston, Utkarsh Patil and Rishabh Das in the freestyle and backstroke events. Get India's event live updates with us.

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