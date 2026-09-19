From Cruise Ship Cabins To Kit Chaos: Everything That Has Gone Wrong At The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games So Far

The Italian cruise ship "Costa Serena" is docked in Nagoya and will lodge up to 5,000 athletes and officials, who will be rotated in and out as events end and new ones begin, with about 2,000 people housed in temporary huts. The plan has drawn sharp criticism from multiple delegations — South Korean officials branded the container huts the "worst ever," complaining the beds were too short, and a South Korean basketball player posted video of a leaking sink and soaked floor in his accommodation.