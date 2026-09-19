Manu Bhaker, Pawan Sehrawat Lead India As Japan’s Emperor Naruhito Declares Asian Games 2026 Open

Emperor Naruhito officially declared the Asian Games 2026 open in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat led India’s 501-member contingent at the Opening Ceremony
India will compete across 36 sports, aiming to build on its record 106-medal haul from Hangzhou 2023
The 20th Asian Games officially got underway in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday, September 19, with Emperor Naruhito declaring the continental sporting extravaganza open at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium.
The colourful opening ceremony brought together athletes and officials from across Asia, with the Parade of Nations serving as one of the evening’s main highlights.
Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat led the Indian contingent as flag-bearers. Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will compete in shooting, while Sehrawat will be part of India’s campaign to defend its men’s kabaddi title.
India have sent a 501-member contingent to the Aichi-Nagoya Games and will compete across 36 sports. The country will be aiming to build on its best-ever Asian Games performance at Hangzhou 2023, where India won 106 medals, including 28 gold.
The ceremony began with the Japanese national anthem and the raising of the host nation’s flag, followed by a series of traditional Japanese performances. Emperor Naruhito attended the ceremony alongside Empress Masako and members of the Japanese imperial family.
Olympic Council of Asia President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani and International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry were among the other prominent dignitaries present.
The Parade of Nations featured athletes from 45 countries and the OCA Refugee Team, with Afghanistan leading the delegations into the stadium. The participating athletes added colour and energy to the ceremony as they made their way through the venue.
The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will run from September 19 to October 4, with around 11,000 athletes expected to compete across 43 sports. A total of 469 gold medals will be contested during the Games.
Competition in several sports had already begun before the opening ceremony.
India’s women’s cricket team have reached the semi-finals after defeating hosts Japan, while teqball player Quimcy D’Souza will compete for bronze after losing her women’s singles semi-final.
The Games will feature a mix of Olympic disciplines and popular Asian sports, including kabaddi and sepak takraw. Esports will return after making its Asian Games debut in Hangzhou, while teqball and virtual taekwondo will feature for the first time.
With the opening ceremony now complete, the focus shifts firmly to the sporting action as India and the rest of Asia begin their medal campaigns in Aichi-Nagoya.