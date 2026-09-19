Tajinderpal Singh Toor Replaced: Pawan Sehrawat to Carry India’s Flag at Asian Games Opening Ceremony

In a big update, Kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat is set to be India's flag-bearer for the Asian Games opening ceremony. He will be replacing shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor. Indian shooter and double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker will be the flag-bearer alongside Pawan Sehrawat
Why Toor Is Replaced?
Tajinderpal Singh Toor explained that he had to skip the opening ceremony because his ceremonial kit was delayed and expected to arrive at the Nagoya airport at 3:00 PM, making it virtually impossible for him to collect it and reach the venue on time. He further noted that no members of the athletics team had their ceremonial outfits with them because the kits were still stuck in India.
"I am told that my ceremonial kit will reach at 3pm at the (Nagoya) airport. Reaching the opening ceremony venue after collecting my (ceremonial) kit from airport on time will be very difficult. So, I have told IOA (Indian Olympic Association) that I am not coming for opening ceremony," Toor told PTI.
"My ceremonial kit is lying in India. Nobody in athletics team has ceremonial kits with them," he revealed.
Who Is Pawan Sehrawat?
Pawan Sehrawat remains a cornerstone of the Indian men's kabaddi squad as the team prepares for the Asian Games. Having successfully captained the nation to a gold medal at the previous edition of the continental showcase, Sehrawat transitions into a leadership support role this time around, serving as deputy to captain Sunil Kumar.
Beyond his exploits on the mat at the multi-sport games, Sehrawat boasts an impressive leadership and individual resume. He previously guided India to triumph at the 2023 Asian Kabaddi Championship, further cementing his status as one of the sport's premier figures. In recognition of his relentless excellence and service to Indian kabaddi, he was also honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2023.
All You Need To Know About The Asian Games Opening Ceremony
When And Where Will The Asian Games Opening Ceremony Take Place?
The Asian Games opening ceremony will take place at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday, September 19.
What Time Will The Asian Games Opening Ceremony Begin?
The Asian Games opening ceremony is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast The Asian Games Opening Ceremony?
The Asian Games opening ceremony will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.
How Can Fans Watch The Asian Games Opening Ceremony Online In India?
The Asian Games opening ceremony will be streamed live in India on the Sonyliv app from 2:30 PM onwards.