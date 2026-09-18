DTC Strike Day 4: Drivers Defy Minister's Appeal, Demand Salary Hike Resolution

The DTC drivers’ strike entered its fourth day on Friday, with thousands of buses reportedly off Delhi roads and commuters facing long waits and crowded alternatives.
Drivers have rejected the appeal to end the strike, continuing to demand higher remuneration, medical facilities, leave, insurance, bonuses and equal pay for equal work.
The disruption has spread across several DTC depots, putting additional pressure on the Metro, autos and e-rickshaws as the salary issue remains unresolved.
The DTC drivers’ strike entered its fourth day on Friday, keeping thousands of buses off Delhi’s roads and leaving commuters facing long waits and crowded alternatives. The protesting union said more than 3,000 of the nearly 6,000 buses were affected, while another estimate put the disruption at over 5,000 buses from a fleet of more than 6,500.
With buses remaining parked at several depots, commuters have been forced to rely on the Metro, autos and e-rickshaws. Long queues and extended waiting times were reported at bus stops across several parts of the capital.
Drivers Reject Appeal To End Strike
The strike continued despite Transport Minister Pankaj Singh’s appeal on Thursday for drivers to return to work. Singh said most of the workers’ demands had been accepted and that the remaining issue of a salary hike would be taken up after consultations with the labour department.
The protesting drivers, however, said they would continue the strike until a concrete resolution was reached.
The DTC Karamchari Ekta Union has demanded a daily remuneration of Rs 2,000 for drivers, conductors and other employees, along with medical facilities, annual bonus, payment for government holidays, casual and earned leave, insurance cover and equal pay for equal work.
Singh said medical insurance had been agreed upon, while coverage for workers’ family members was under consideration. He also said four days off should be provided to employees and that a proposal on a salary hike had been sent to the labour department.
Several DTC Depots Join Protest
Drivers at several depots, including Rani Khera, Rajghat, Nehru Place, Burari, Wazirpur, Ghumanhera and Sarita Vihar, have participated in the strike.
The continued disruption has put additional pressure on Delhi’s public transport network, particularly for commuters who depend on DTC buses for connectivity to residential areas and workplaces not directly served by the Metro.
The union and the government remain at odds over the unresolved salary issue, with the strike continuing into its fourth day.