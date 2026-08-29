Javed Miandad Breaks Down, Makes Emotional Appeal For Former Pakistan Captain Imran Khan's Release

Pakistan batting great Javed Miandad broke down during an interview while appealing for the release of Imran Khan
Imran Khan has been imprisoned at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since 2023 following corruption convictions
Javed Miandad strongly defended Imran Khan's integrity, calling him an honest man who would never engage in corrupt practices
Pakistan cricket legend Javed Miandad broke down during an interview with the Narrative YouTube channel while appealing for the release of his former captain Imran Khan.
The 73-year-old Khan has been held at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since 2023 following corruption convictions.
Khan and Miandad were teammates who led Pakistan to its 1992 World Cup victory.
A Shared Purpose
Miandad and Khan formed the backbone of Pakistan cricket's golden era in the 1980s and early 1990s.
"He is an honest man. He is not someone who engages in corrupt practices, otherwise he would have done a lot of things," Miandad told.
Miandad struggled to understand the ongoing detention. He based this character evaluation on their shared years representing Pakistan and playing county cricket.
"What will happen if you let him out? Will he eat or damage someone? He is also someone's son. I always think about what he must be doing," he added.
He dismissed rumors of a bitter feud. Miandad rejected claims of a lifelong rivalry, explaining that their past disagreements never compromised their shared commitment to the national team. He urged all parties in the current dispute to meet and resolve the standoff.
"We didn't have any rivalry...Whatever differences we had, we played for Pakistan and fought for Pakistan," Miandad told.
Medical Treatment Dispute
Doctors recently examined Khan in Islamabad. Authorities then escorted the former prime minister back to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where he remains incarcerated.
His party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) questioned the examination. The party cited a Supreme Court directive to take him to Shifa International Hospital with access to his personal physician.
Broadcasting Row Erupts
The issue gained wider international attention when Khan's sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, spoke to former England captain Michael Atherton on Sky Sports. The interview took place during the second Test at Lord's between England and Pakistan, where the brothers alleged that their father was being kept in severe isolation and expressed fears about his health and safety.
The PCB objected to the broadcast. The board filed an official complaint with Sky Sports after opposing the segment before its transmission. Reports indicated that officials even weighed holding players back from the pitch after the lunch interval.
International cricket legends have also intervened. Captains Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Greg Chappell and Pat Cummins called for Khan to receive proper medical care and be treated with dignity.