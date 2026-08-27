InDepth | Punjab: Ground Zero of Drug Crisis In India

With state elections nearing, the issue has once again come into sharp focus, after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann claiming the open sale of narcotics has largely been curbed. As per him, his anti-drug drive—yudh nashian virudh (war against drugs) has started showing results. More than 47,000 people have used the Safe Punjab Anti-Drug helpline, which led to a major crackdown on traffickers and peddlers on 30,000 complaints. The Punjab government has also started a drug survey to generate its own data on drug incidence, engaging youths to go door to door and generate GPS-based data. However, the opposition parties, including Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, have dismissed it as an “eyewash” aimed at managing the government’s image rather than addressing the problem.