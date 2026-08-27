InDepth | How Drugs Are Consuming Haryana, One District At A Time

Deepak Saharan, superintendent of police, Sirsa, admits that the district remains vulnerable to cross-border trafficking from Punjab and Rajasthan. But, of late, the police have noted a new trend among the youth. They are moving away from chitta to other dangerous forms of pharmaceutical drugs like tramadol, methadone and buprenorphine naloxone. There are two reasons for this. One, these are not covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, (NDPS) Act. So, though the police cannot take action, the state drug controller has authority to check and stop its proliferation or illegal sale. These are also cheaper options and are easily accessible from chemists. This is a matter of concern.