Interview | Staying Ahead of Traffickers is the Biggest Challenge: Himachal DGP Ashok Tewari

A.

What you’re saying is true. This matter is sub judice, as the Himachal Pradesh High Court has taken up a PIL [public interest litigation] in its suo moto action. So, I can’t share much information on how the police want to respond to this matter, particularly regarding a recent rave party and the death of a Russian DJ and model last month. The state government is certainly worried about things happening in Kasol and Parvati Valley. We will not allow any illegal activity or trafficking in any part of the state, including Kullu Valley, which is a tourist destination.