Interview | Staying Ahead of Traffickers is the Biggest Challenge: Himachal DGP Ashok Tewari

How alarming is the drug problem in Himachal Pradesh?
Drug trafficking and substance abuse have emerged as one of the biggest policing challenges in Himachal Pradesh, a state long regarded as peaceful. The growing menace is deeply alarming and increasingly proving fatal.
Are you treating it as a law-and-order issue?
Honestly, what was once seen primarily as a law-and-order issue has evolved into a serious public health and social crisis. The threat is real and cannot be underestimated.
Which areas are most vulnerable?
We share boundaries with Punjab, a state already gripped by drugs. The spillover is evident in its border districts. But now the problem is no longer confined to these areas alone; drug abuse has spread deep into towns, villages and educational institutions across Himachal Pradesh.
So, has Himachal Pradesh graduated from being just a transit route to a consumer market?
Yes. The state has become increasingly vulnerable to both drug consumption and trafficking. What is more worrying now is the constant rise in local consumption, particularly among youths and teenagers. Also, there has been a rise in overdose deaths.
Is there evidence of organised interstate drug syndicates operating in Himachal?
Narcotics trafficking rarely stops at state boundaries. We maintain close coordination with neighbouring states and central agencies to identify and dismantle organised networks.
What is the biggest challenge in fighting narcotics?
The first challenge is the prevention or disruption of the supply line from Punjab, Delhi and Haryana. Being a tourist state, the police can’t check or search every incoming vehicle. The couriers are increasingly using online platforms and mobile apps. An organised interstate drug syndicate operates from outside and they have established a local distribution network. We are trying to breach this chain.
What is the broader strategy?
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has given us a free hand. The underlying message is zero tolerance against drugs. Our agenda is to dismantle entire networks. Financial investigations, property attachment and identifying the masterminds are focus areas.
What is the next major step?
There are many things in the pipeline. The police department has taken up a key role in establishing North India’s first rehabilitation centre for women drug addicts in Mashobra near Shimla. A new modern rehabilitation centre is also coming up in Nahan. All the government hospitals have been equipped with regular anti-drug clinics.
There are allegations of collusion between drug peddlers and some police personnel…
There are always a few bad fish in any organisation. Such elements are identified; rather, the government has dismissed the services of 31 employees, including 22 police personnel. Our message is very empathetic. There is zero tolerance for any official found complicit in the drug trade and accountability within the police force will be uncompromising.
How is technology helping the police?
We are increasingly using digital intelligence, data analysis and modern investigative techniques to track trafficking networks. Technology has become an indispensable tool in narcotics enforcement.
Kasol has gained notoriety as a major drug hotspot due to the presence of foreigners and backpackers. Illegal rave parties are very common with the connivance of the police. Isn’t that a major concern?
What you’re saying is true. This matter is sub judice, as the Himachal Pradesh High Court has taken up a PIL [public interest litigation] in its suo moto action. So, I can’t share much information on how the police want to respond to this matter, particularly regarding a recent rave party and the death of a Russian DJ and model last month. The state government is certainly worried about things happening in Kasol and Parvati Valley. We will not allow any illegal activity or trafficking in any part of the state, including Kullu Valley, which is a tourist destination.
Himachal is Asia’s biggest pharma hub. Frequent complaints about the diversion of synthetic drugs have invited strong criticism. What are the steps taken to address this issue?
The chief minister has directed authorities to keep a strict vigil on pharmaceutical companies indulging in the illegal sale or diversion of psychotropic substances. The government has ordered stringent action, including registration of FIRs [first information report] and recommending cancellation of their licences, which will not be renewed, if any involvement is established.
The drug menace is increasingly affecting women, both as peddlers and as addicts.
Drug peddlers are constantly changing their methods. They are increasingly using women as couriers and drawing them into the drug trade. At the same time, drug addiction among women is also on the rise. However, because of social stigma, many women hesitate to seek help.
Are young people becoming the biggest victims?
Yes. Addiction is affecting students and unemployed youth in particular. This is not just about crime; it is destroying families, ruining careers and jeopardising the futures of many promising youths. Ironically, a few have also drawn parents and other family members into addiction.
Police are holding regular drug- awareness sessions in schools, colleges and universities. What exactly do you tell the youth?
Our message is simple. Never experiment with drugs, not even once. You cannot imagine how fast a single experiment can turn into dependence. It invariably begins with curiosity, peer pressure or the desire to be momentarily high, but that is the beginning of the end. There is no way back. Drugs tend to destroy lives, careers and families. During interactions, we also share some real-life stories of bright young people whose futures were shattered by drugs, causing immense suffering to their parents and wrecking them financially.
What message do you have for parents?
Stay connected with your children. Notice behavioural changes, know their peer group and encourage open communication. Early intervention can prevent lifelong damage.
What about educational institutions?
Schools and colleges must become centres of awareness. Regular counselling, anti-drug campaigns and prompt reporting of suspicious activities are crucial to protecting young people.
How important is public cooperation in this fight?
The police alone cannot eliminate the drug menace. Families, educational institutions and local communities must share information and encourage awareness. Public participation is our strongest force multiplier.
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Is there any timeline set out to break the chain completely?
Drug traffickers are becoming smarter. They constantly change routes, use technology and exploit vulnerable youth. Our challenge is to stay ahead through intelligence, surveillance and coordinated operations.