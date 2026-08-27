Editor's Note | The High That Could Puncture India’s Growth Story

There are wars that announce themselves with gunfire. And then there are wars that unfold in silence and remain invisible. The devastating impact felt only when destruction is complete and irreversible.
A teenager who becomes an addict, a family that spirals into poverty, a neighbourhood where a new criminal economy takes ground.
The global history of narcotics offers a warning that India cannot afford to ignore. Colombia’s experience with Pablo Escobar and the Medellín cartel in the ’80s showed what happens when the profits of drugs grow powerful enough to challenge the state itself. Cocaine-money bought weapons, influence and political protection. The model evolved and established that a drug economy does not remain confined to drugs.
Mexico offers an even more contemporary warning. In February 2026, following a Mexican military operation against Jalisco New Generation cartel leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho, the cartel responded with a coordinated wave of violence across the nation.
The challenge is to prevent narco-money from becoming embedded in India’s economy, institutions and society.
Though India’s experience is different, the underlying danger is eerily familiar. Dawood Ibrahim and D-Company remain perhaps the starkest illustration of how organised crime, narcotics and terrorism can converge. It was the drug trade that financed D-Company’s serial bomb attacks on Mumbai, in 1993, in which 257 people were killed.
This forced India to look at the drug trade differently. The question is not simply how many kilograms of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine or synthetic drugs are intercepted at our borders. The task is to understand where the money goes.
Lifeblood of Organised Crime
Drug money is the lifeblood of organised crime. It pays the traffickers and corrupt officials, while moving through property, businesses, shell companies, hawala networks and increasingly sophisticated digital channels. And in its most dangerous form, it can cross the line from organised crime into terrorism.
For India, there is another dimension that makes this threat particularly serious—geography. Our country sits between two of the world’s historically significant narcotics-producing regions, the Golden Crescent to the west and the Golden Triangle to the east. Its borders with Pakistan and Myanmar, along with extensive land borders with other neighbouring countries, and a vast coastline create multiple opportunities for traffickers.
The western route has long exposed states such as Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Jammu and Kashmir to trafficking networks connected to the Golden Crescent. On the eastern flank, the Indo-Myanmar border has emerged as a particularly important route for heroin and synthetic drugs originating from the Golden Triangle.
Every consignment that crosses into Indian territory represents more than a law-and-order problem. It stands for an economic leakage since drug money is not productive capital. And the cost does not end with the trafficker. A person trapped in addiction may lose years of education, employment and earning capacity. Families may divert savings towards treatment, debt or survival. Employers lose productivity. Communities bear the cost of crime and social disruption. The criminal enterprise generates illegal wealth for a small ecosystem while destroying productive wealth for families, communities and the wider economy.
This becomes even more consequential for India because of our demographic structure. India’s demographic dividend is often described in terms of numbers: a large working-age population capable of powering economic growth. However, the dividend exists only when young people are healthy, educated, skilled and productively employed. A young person lost to addiction is not merely a statistic in a narcotics case. It is a lost worker, a lost taxpayer, a lost entrepreneur, a lost caregiver and potentially a lost contributor to the next generation.
The War on Drugs
India’s young population and expanding digital economy create legitimate opportunities for growth, but the same digital infrastructure can also be exploited by criminal networks. This is why the war on drugs cannot be reduced to a war of seizures. Replacing one courier with another does little to weaken an organisation whose financial architecture remains intact. Arresting a gang member matters, but it is the person controlling the money, the logistics and the network who must ultimately be pursued.
India therefore needs to make the financial war against narcotics as important as the physical war. That means giving enforcement agencies the ability to work from the same intelligence picture rather than operating in institutional silos.
Following money across hawala, shell companies, trade-based laundering, real estate and crypto wallets is imperative. This requires faster financial investigations alongside narcotics cases, stronger beneficial-ownership checks and more effective international cooperation. Asset confiscation of drug lords can also be used as the central weapon against organised crime. The objective being to make trafficking financially unattractive and organisationally difficult.
Along with enforcement, curbing the demand also needs equal attention. The young population needs to be provided credible awareness programmes about synthetic drugs and darknet markets. The state must therefore dismantle the ecosystem and the government should not confuse the absence of a Colombian-style cartel war with the absence of a serious threat.
Larger Stakes
The challenge is to prevent narco-money from becoming embedded in India’s economy, institutions and society. The stakes are larger than law enforcement and involve national security, public health, household wealth, productivity and India’s ability to convert its young population into a genuine demographic dividend.
Our population advantage will not automatically translate into economic power. The war on narcotics is ultimately an economic war as much as a security war. It is a war to protect the legitimacy of the state.
The growth of drug cartels in Latin America has shown that narco-money corrupts institutions, and can violently retaliate against the state. Our own history tells us that organised crime can acquire consequences far beyond crime. The question is whether we wait for the drug trade to become a full-blown security crisis before treating it as one.
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Neeraj Thakur is editor, outlook