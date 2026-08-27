BJP 'Sold JPNIC' To Private Operators, Ready To Take It Back For ₹1 Extra: Akhilesh Yadav

JPNIC is a public facility in Lucknow built under the earlier Samajwadi Party government.
UP Cabinet approved a 30-year maintenance lease for JPNIC to a private consortium.
Akhilesh Yadav criticised the deal, alleging public assets were being handed to private players.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday criticised the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for handing over the maintenance of Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) to private players, saying that it has "sold JP" and offered to take it back for "one rupee more" than the handover amount.
The JPNIC project was an initiative of the earlier Samajwadi Party government. "BJP has sold JP. If it were up to its leaders, they would sell the BJP itself," Yadav said, addressing a press conference.
"Had we known that JPNIC was being offered at such a low price, we would have collected donations and bought it ourselves. Even today, we want to make an offer. Return JPNIC, we will give ₹1 more (than the amount for which it was handed over)," he said.
Yadav said a comprehensive inquiry would be conducted into the deal if the Samajwadi Party forms a government in future.
"When the time comes, the officials who committed this major corruption will be investigated. The entire matter will be probed, the payments made will be examined," he said.
The Samajwadi Party president said that a chief development officer in Gorakhpur was given charge of the Lucknow Development Authority, and crores of rupees were taken in the deal, which would be probed.
30-Year Lease
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the selection of a consortium of two firms for the operation and maintenance of the JPNIC in Lucknow.
"A proposal was received to authorise the Lucknow Development Authority to proceed with the selection of the highest bidder -- M/s Vrindavan Bottlers Private Limited and Rockwood Hotels and Resorts Private Limited -- for the operation and maintenance of the JPNIC project. The Cabinet has approved this," Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna had announced after the meeting.
The facility has been leased to these companies for 30 years for maintenance, with a provision to extend the lease for another 25 years, Khanna had announced.
JPNIC Privatisation
Yadav alleged that the JPNIC, built with public money, was being handed over to private entities despite the BJP itself raising questions of alleged irregularities in its construction earlier.
"The question is, why are they giving it to private players? This building has been constructed with public money. The question is not whose name it bears or which government built it," he said.
Payments running into several hundred crores of rupees have already been made for the project, Yadav said, asking whether the work has actually been completed.
"Payments were made not only to the main contractor, but also to other contractors. The question is whether the work for which these payments were made was completed or not," he said.
Yadav claimed that the contractors were made to give written statements that they had completed the work and would not approach courts or seek inquiries against officials.
He said the JPNIC, spread over more than 18 acres, was built as a landmark facility associated with socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan. The complex was conceived as one of the best in terms of architecture and public amenities.
"Jayaprakash ji worked to awaken the youth and gave the call for 'Sampoorna Kranti'. His movement brought about a change in the politics of the country," Yadav said.
The former chief minister pointed to the BJP's association with Jayaprakash Narayan, alleging that during its formation, the party used his image to portray a socialist side.
"When the BJP was formed, it did not have its own socialist leader. To give the message that it would follow the socialist ideology, the party used Jayaprakash ji's picture at its convention," he said.
The JPNIC property could be worth ₹6,000 crore, Yadav said, adding that its location and size made it a valuable public asset.
"You can imagine the value of such a large property, spread over more than 18 acres and located behind two five-star hotels. If the built-up area is around 10 lakh square feet, its value could be around ₹6,000 crore," he said.
Other public assets, such as the Kisan Bazaar, Awadh bus station and Shane Awadh (now Palassio Mall) were being handed over or sold to private parties, he alleged.
"The BJP is working only to take money from the pockets of the poor and fill the treasuries of the wealthy," Yadav said, further alleging that profits from ethanol and sugar-related activities were ultimately benefiting a select group.