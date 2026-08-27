InDepth | With the Jharkhand protest at a crossroads, what happens next is crucial

While Anurag Dave of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Banaras Hindu University feels the government should protect the interests of the fairly selected candidates, Alok Kumar Gupta, Head of the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at the Central University of Jharkhand, says rather than cancelling the exam, the government should have promised transparency, timely execution of the recruitment process and ordered a CBI probe. “Strong action should be taken against the culprits as well as candidates who obtained posts through unfair means,” he adds, while pointing out the underlying pressure that is driving the stakes this high—roughly 65 per cent of India’s population is in the working-age group, but there are not enough jobs. The cut-throat competition for government jobs is a result of that.