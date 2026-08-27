WTC 2025-27 Points Table Updated: Where Does India Stand After Draw Against Sri Lanka In 2nd Test? Check Scenario

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Sri Lanka secured a dramatic draw against India on the final day of the second Test in Colombo. A heroic, unbeaten century from Sonal Dinusha and gritty lower-order resistance helped the hosts bat out the entire final day to deny India a clean sweep and finish the series 1–0

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Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha is congratulated by the India's team members at the end of the day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka secured a dramatic draw in Colombo after a resilient rearguard led by Sonal Dinusha's century

  • The stalemate left India at 5th in the WTC standings, missing out on a clean series sweep

  • Sri Lanka claimed crucial points to stabilize their 6th-place position in the championship table

The second and final Test of the series between India and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo ended in a dramatic and hard-fought draw. After dominating the early stages of the match by posting a mammoth total of 503/9 declared and enforcing the follow-on, India looked poised to sweep the series 2-0.

However, a stunning rearguard action from Sri Lanka on the final days turned the script around. Confronted with a massive deficit, the hosts dug in deep, spending well over 200 grinding overs on a pitch that stayed stubbornly flat, ultimately batting out the match safely.

The hero of Sri Lanka’s resistance was Sonal Dinusha, who notched up a magnificent century alongside gritty support from Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Keshara Nuwantha. Though India's bowling attack pressed hard through intense heat and fatigue, the lack of assistance from a wearing surface meant breakthroughs were hard to come by.

As the lower order safely saw off the remaining sessions and pushed the lead past safety, both captains eventually agreed to a draw, leaving India to settle for a 1-0 series victory rather than a clean sweep.

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null - Indian team members celebrate their win against Sri Lanka during the day five of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
India's captain Shubman Gill, right, congratulates bowler Manav Suthar, center, as they celebrate their win against Sri Lanka during the day five of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. - Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
India's captain Shubman Gill during a training session ahead of the first Test cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

For India, failing to seal a victory in the Colombo Test deals a noticeable blow to their standing in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Following the stalemate, India sits 5th in the table with 68 points from 11 matches, holding a 51.52% PCT.

The inability to convert a dominant position into a win means they miss out on crucial outright points, tightening the margins for error as they look to climb past Bangladesh and New Zealand in the top half.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, walk away from the stalemate with crucial WTC points salvaged from the brink of a defeat. Occupying 6th place in the standings with 24 points from 6 matches and a 33.33% PCT, the fighting draw prevents a further freefall in their percentage points.

RankTeamMatWonLostTiedDrawnPointsPCT
1Australia1082009680.00%
2South Africa431003675.00%
3New Zealand641105272.22%
4Bangladesh632104055.56%
5India1154206851.52%
6Sri Lanka612302433.33%
7England1458105029.76%
8West Indies1228203020.83%
9Pakistan725001619.05%

Ultimately, Test cricket's ability to produce endurance battles over five days was underlined once again in Colombo, proving that positions on paper mean little without execution on the field. As the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle progresses, every drawn encounter shifts the arithmetic dramatically.

The resilience shown by their young batters under pressure not only instills valuable confidence for their upcoming Test commitments but also helps solidify their mid-table footing ahead of tougher assignments.

Both teams must now regroup and recalibrate their strategies as they look ahead to the remainder of the race for the coveted mace.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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