WTC 2025-27 Points Table Updated: Where Does India Stand After Draw Against Sri Lanka In 2nd Test? Check Scenario

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 27 August 2026 5:15 pm

Sri Lanka secured a dramatic draw against India on the final day of the second Test in Colombo. A heroic, unbeaten century from Sonal Dinusha and gritty lower-order resistance helped the hosts bat out the entire final day to deny India a clean sweep and finish the series 1–0

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 27 August 2026 5:15 pm

Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha is congratulated by the India's team members at the end of the day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo