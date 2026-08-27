WTC 2025-27 Points Table Updated: Where Does India Stand After Draw Against Sri Lanka In 2nd Test? Check Scenario

Sri Lanka secured a dramatic draw in Colombo after a resilient rearguard led by Sonal Dinusha's century
The stalemate left India at 5th in the WTC standings, missing out on a clean series sweep
Sri Lanka claimed crucial points to stabilize their 6th-place position in the championship table
The second and final Test of the series between India and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo ended in a dramatic and hard-fought draw. After dominating the early stages of the match by posting a mammoth total of 503/9 declared and enforcing the follow-on, India looked poised to sweep the series 2-0.
However, a stunning rearguard action from Sri Lanka on the final days turned the script around. Confronted with a massive deficit, the hosts dug in deep, spending well over 200 grinding overs on a pitch that stayed stubbornly flat, ultimately batting out the match safely.
The hero of Sri Lanka’s resistance was Sonal Dinusha, who notched up a magnificent century alongside gritty support from Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Keshara Nuwantha. Though India's bowling attack pressed hard through intense heat and fatigue, the lack of assistance from a wearing surface meant breakthroughs were hard to come by.
As the lower order safely saw off the remaining sessions and pushed the lead past safety, both captains eventually agreed to a draw, leaving India to settle for a 1-0 series victory rather than a clean sweep.
For India, failing to seal a victory in the Colombo Test deals a noticeable blow to their standing in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Following the stalemate, India sits 5th in the table with 68 points from 11 matches, holding a 51.52% PCT.
The inability to convert a dominant position into a win means they miss out on crucial outright points, tightening the margins for error as they look to climb past Bangladesh and New Zealand in the top half.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, walk away from the stalemate with crucial WTC points salvaged from the brink of a defeat. Occupying 6th place in the standings with 24 points from 6 matches and a 33.33% PCT, the fighting draw prevents a further freefall in their percentage points.
|Rank
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Drawn
|Points
|PCT
|1
|Australia
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|96
|80.00%
|2
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|36
|75.00%
|3
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|52
|72.22%
|4
|Bangladesh
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|40
|55.56%
|5
|India
|11
|5
|4
|2
|0
|68
|51.52%
|6
|Sri Lanka
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|24
|33.33%
|7
|England
|14
|5
|8
|1
|0
|50
|29.76%
|8
|West Indies
|12
|2
|8
|2
|0
|30
|20.83%
|9
|Pakistan
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|16
|19.05%
Ultimately, Test cricket's ability to produce endurance battles over five days was underlined once again in Colombo, proving that positions on paper mean little without execution on the field. As the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle progresses, every drawn encounter shifts the arithmetic dramatically.
The resilience shown by their young batters under pressure not only instills valuable confidence for their upcoming Test commitments but also helps solidify their mid-table footing ahead of tougher assignments.
Both teams must now regroup and recalibrate their strategies as they look ahead to the remainder of the race for the coveted mace.