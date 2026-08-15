Shubman Gill’s Double-Milestone Hunt: 157 Runs For History, 50 More For Another Record In India Vs Sri Lanka Galle Test

Shubman Gill needs 157 runs in the two-Test Sri Lanka series to reach a major WTC milestone
Gill has already scored 2,843 WTC runs, including 10 centuries and a career-best 269 against England
He also needs 50 runs to reach 1,000 runs in the current WTC cycle and become the first Indian captain to achieve the feat
Shubman Gill has another big reason to look forward to India’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle. The India captain has been among the most prolific batters in the World Test Championship era, and with the first Test also marking India’s 600th Test, there is plenty of history floating around the dressing room.
Gill enters the series in strong form and with India needing a major push in the current WTC cycle. There is also the small matter of a number hanging just 157 runs away, although revealing exactly what that number unlocks would rather spoil the fun.
Gill currently has 2,843 runs in 40 WTC Tests, with 73 innings, at an average of 43.07. His tally includes 10 centuries and eight fifties, while his highest score is the magnificent 269 against England at Birmingham in 2025.
He is already India’s leading run-scorer in WTC history, ahead of Rishabh Pant (2,780), Rohit Sharma (2,716) and Virat Kohli (2,617). So, as India prepare for Galle, the 26-year-old is not chasing a much bigger milestone.
157 Runs Between Gill and a Piece of Indian Cricket History
The magic number is 3,000. Gill needs just 157 runs in the two Tests against Sri Lanka to become the first Indian cricketer to reach 3,000 runs in the World Test Championship. A couple of substantial innings would be enough, although Gill has already shown that when he gets going, "substantial" can sometimes mean "please check if the scoreboard has enough digits."
His WTC record becomes even more impressive when viewed through the lens of his current campaign. Gill has scored 950 runs in the 2025-27 WTC cycle at an extraordinary average of 79.16, including five centuries and one fifty.
Another 50 runs would take him to 1,000 runs in the cycle and make him the first Indian captain to reach that mark in a single WTC edition. Virat Kohli previously came closest, scoring 934 runs in the inaugural 2019-21 cycle.
From England Heroics to Galle Milestone Hunt
Gill's numbers since taking over as Test captain explain why these milestones feel achievable rather than fanciful. In his first Test series as captain against England in 2025, he smashed 754 runs in five Tests at 75.40, including four centuries. He also produced his career-best 269 at Birmingham during that series.
Now, the challenge is different. India are fifth in the WTC standings and need a strong run to stay in contention for the final. Gill has admitted India may need to win six or seven of their remaining nine Tests to give themselves a realistic chance of qualifying.
"We have got about nine Tests and I think we have to win around 6 or 7 to be able to have a good chance at qualifying," Gill said in the pre-match conference.
If Gill reaches the required 157 runs, he will add another extraordinary entry to his rapidly growing record book. And with two Tests, four possible innings and a player who has already produced 269 in one go, the countdown to 3,000 could get very interesting in Galle, so let's brace ourselves for this.