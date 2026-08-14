'The Main Goal Is...': Shubman Gill Reveals Team’s Big Target Ahead Of India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test

Shubman Gill says he is comfortable with Test captaincy and believes India are progressing in the right direction
India need to win around six or seven of their remaining nine Tests to stay in strong WTC final contention
The Sri Lanka series is crucial for India’s WTC campaign, with the Galle Test also marking India’s 600th Test
India captain Shubman Gill has made his priorities clear ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, with the two-match series carrying major significance in the race for the 2025-27 World Test Championship final.
India currently sit fifth in the WTC standings after nine matches, with four wins, four defeats and a draw, leaving little room for further slip-ups. Gill believes India need to turn their recent progress into results, beginning with the Galle opener on August 15.
The series also marks a significant stage in Gill's leadership journey. Having taken over as Test captain, the 26-year-old says he is increasingly comfortable with the responsibility and believes the team is moving in the right direction.
Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Gill said, "I am very comfortable with the captaincy role and I think the way we have been, you know, progressing in the past one year... it has been very pleasing to see from my perspective." He added, "And I think we are taking all the right steps in the right direction."
Shubman Gill Highlights India’s WTC Qualification Challenge
Despite his confidence in the team's progress, Gill is acutely aware of India's position in the WTC table. The upcoming nine Tests are effectively a defining stretch, with the captain acknowledging that India need to win six or seven to keep their qualification hopes strong.
"Obviously, now the main goal is to play the World Test Championship final, which is next year. We have got about nine Tests and I think we have to win around 6 or 7 to be able to have a good chance at qualifying," Gill said.
He further underlined the importance of the Sri Lanka assignment, adding, "So in terms of that, I think that this is (versus Sri Lanka) a very important series for us and we have had the right kind of preparation leading up to the series."
The stakes are heightened by India's recent struggles in Test cricket. They have suffered home-series defeats to New Zealand and South Africa during the current cycle, while the Sri Lanka tour offers an opportunity to rebuild momentum. India have not lost a Test series in Sri Lanka since 2015 and swept their previous tour there 3-0 in 2017.
Galle Test Brings Selection Challenges for India
The opening Test will also test India's ability to adapt to Galle conditions. The venue traditionally assists spin, while its coastal setting can produce tricky crosswinds. India could therefore consider a spin-heavy attack, with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav among the key options.
Mohammed Siraj is expected to lead the pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, while Prasidh Krishna appears to be ahead of uncapped Gurnoor Brar for the second seamer's role.
India's preparation has otherwise received a boost from their warm-up victory over Sri Lanka Cricket XI. Gill returned from his finger injury to score 44 in the second innings, while Devdutt Padikkal struck an unbeaten 142 in the first innings. Mohammed Siraj also produced a late cameo with the bat to seal the win.
The Galle Test is significant beyond the WTC equation too as it will be India's 600th Test match, making the occasion even more historic as Gill leads the side on India's 80th Independence Day.