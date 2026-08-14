'The Main Goal Is...': Shubman Gill Reveals Team’s Big Target Ahead Of India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Shubman Gill outlines India’s World Test Championship ambitions ahead of the Sri Lanka series, discussing captaincy, qualification targets, preparation and the importance of winning six or seven Tests

Shubman Gill Reveals Team’s Big Target Ahead Of India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test
India's captain Shubman Gill speaks during a media briefing a day ahead of the first cricket test match against Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026 Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill says he is comfortable with Test captaincy and believes India are progressing in the right direction

  • India need to win around six or seven of their remaining nine Tests to stay in strong WTC final contention

  • The Sri Lanka series is crucial for India’s WTC campaign, with the Galle Test also marking India’s 600th Test

India captain Shubman Gill has made his priorities clear ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, with the two-match series carrying major significance in the race for the 2025-27 World Test Championship final.

India currently sit fifth in the WTC standings after nine matches, with four wins, four defeats and a draw, leaving little room for further slip-ups. Gill believes India need to turn their recent progress into results, beginning with the Galle opener on August 15.

The series also marks a significant stage in Gill's leadership journey. Having taken over as Test captain, the 26-year-old says he is increasingly comfortable with the responsibility and believes the team is moving in the right direction.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Gill said, "I am very comfortable with the captaincy role and I think the way we have been, you know, progressing in the past one year... it has been very pleasing to see from my perspective." He added, "And I think we are taking all the right steps in the right direction."

Shubman Gill Highlights India’s WTC Qualification Challenge

Related Content
null - null
India's Ravindra Jadeja dives to reach the crease after stumped out on the fifth day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. - | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
Indian players during the India vs Sri Lanka XI warm-up Test in Colombo - X/BCCI
India's captain Shubman Gill reacts as he leaves the field after retired hurt on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. - (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Despite his confidence in the team's progress, Gill is acutely aware of India's position in the WTC table. The upcoming nine Tests are effectively a defining stretch, with the captain acknowledging that India need to win six or seven to keep their qualification hopes strong.

"Obviously, now the main goal is to play the World Test Championship final, which is next year. We have got about nine Tests and I think we have to win around 6 or 7 to be able to have a good chance at qualifying," Gill said.

He further underlined the importance of the Sri Lanka assignment, adding, "So in terms of that, I think that this is (versus Sri Lanka) a very important series for us and we have had the right kind of preparation leading up to the series."

The stakes are heightened by India's recent struggles in Test cricket. They have suffered home-series defeats to New Zealand and South Africa during the current cycle, while the Sri Lanka tour offers an opportunity to rebuild momentum. India have not lost a Test series in Sri Lanka since 2015 and swept their previous tour there 3-0 in 2017.

Galle Test Brings Selection Challenges for India

The opening Test will also test India's ability to adapt to Galle conditions. The venue traditionally assists spin, while its coastal setting can produce tricky crosswinds. India could therefore consider a spin-heavy attack, with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav among the key options.

Mohammed Siraj is expected to lead the pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, while Prasidh Krishna appears to be ahead of uncapped Gurnoor Brar for the second seamer's role.

India's preparation has otherwise received a boost from their warm-up victory over Sri Lanka Cricket XI. Gill returned from his finger injury to score 44 in the second innings, while Devdutt Padikkal struck an unbeaten 142 in the first innings. Mohammed Siraj also produced a late cameo with the bat to seal the win.

The Galle Test is significant beyond the WTC equation too as it will be India's 600th Test match, making the occasion even more historic as Gill leads the side on India's 80th Independence Day.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories