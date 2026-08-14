Harry Brook Signals IPL U-Turn After Earlier Franchise Cricket Stance

Harry Brook has shown openness to playing in the IPL in the future
He had earlier ruled out franchise cricket beyond The Hundred
A two-season ban keeps him out of the IPL until the 2027 season
Harry Brook has hinted at a possible future return to the Indian Premier League, marking a significant change from the position he had maintained earlier this year about avoiding franchise cricket outside The Hundred.
The England batter has long been regarded as one of the country’s most exciting white-ball players, but he had previously made it clear that international cricket remained his only priority beyond England’s domestic 100-ball competition. His latest remarks, however, suggest that the IPL is no longer off the table.
Brook’s relationship with the tournament has been eventful. Sunrisers Hyderabad signed him for INR 13.25 crore in the 2023 auction, and he made an immediate impact by scoring a century against Kolkata Knight Riders during his debut season.
The following years proved more complicated. He withdrew from the 2024 IPL season after the death of his grandmother. Delhi Capitals later bought him for INR 6.25 crore at the 2025 mega auction, but he pulled out of that campaign as well.
Under the IPL’s revised overseas-player regulations, a second withdrawal after being picked at auction resulted in a two-season suspension from the tournament. That ruling made Brook unavailable for the 2026 IPL auction, with his next opportunity to enter the league expected to come in 2027.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding his IPL future, Brook has been in outstanding form for England and in The Hundred.
He played a key role in England’s 4-0 T20I series win over India, producing a blistering 79 off just 35 balls in the fourth match at Lord’s as England completed the chase with nine wickets to spare. The innings earned him the Player of the Match award.
He has also been one of the standout performers in The Hundred for Sunrisers Leeds. Earlier this month, Brook smashed a 15-ball half-century against London Spirit as his side registered the competition’s highest-ever total of 241 for 2.
His strike rate of 187.27 in the 2026 edition of The Hundred further highlights the aggressive form he has carried into the latter part of the English summer.
Speaking to ESPNcricinfo on the sidelines of The Hundred at Headingley, Brook acknowledged that the IPL remains an attractive prospect for players looking to develop their game.
“Yeah, definitely. The IPL is a great competition, and it's a great experience, and you go over there, you leave a better player. It's a very good competition to be a part of, and it's something that I'll definitely think about in the future,” he said.
The comments stand in contrast to the view he expressed before England’s T20I series against India last month, when he had insisted that his focus was entirely on England cricket.
Before England’s T20I series against India last month, Brook had said that he was fully committed to England cricket and did not want to play any franchise cricket apart from The Hundred, as his sole focus was on representing England.
He had also explained his decision to stay away from other major T20 leagues.
For now, Brook remains unable to participate in the IPL because of the ongoing suspension