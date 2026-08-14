‘He Can Become The King Of...': Ex-India Spinner Explains What Gambhir, Gill Must Tell Sarfaraz Khan

Ravichandran Ashwin urged Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill to clearly communicate Sarfaraz Khan’s role
Ashwin believes Sarfaraz can become a specialist batter for subcontinental conditions
WV Raman backed Sarfaraz over Dhruv Jurel for India’s first Test against Sri Lanka
Sarfaraz Khan is back in India’s Test squad, but his return has immediately triggered another debate over his place in the playing XI. The Mumbai batter was recalled for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka after Sai Sudharsan failed to recover from injury in time.
However, with Dhruv Jurel also in contention for a middle-order spot, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes the bigger issue may be ensuring Sarfaraz knows exactly where he stands with the team management.
Sarfaraz has not played a Test for India since the New Zealand series in 2024, despite making a statement in his first match by scoring 150. He subsequently struggled for runs in the remaining two Tests and was left out of the squad for the Australia series. More than a year later, his recall has once again placed the spotlight on whether he can become a regular part of India’s red-ball plans.
Ashwin Wants Gambhir, Gill To Make Sarfaraz’s Role Clear
Ashwin feels Sarfaraz’s immediate selection status is almost secondary to the clarity he receives from captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir. If the team believes his game is particularly suited to subcontinental conditions, Ashwin wants that message communicated directly.
“I'll start with Jurel. Sarfaraz came into the squad because of Sai Sudharsan's injury. The messaging is very important for Sarfaraz. If you feel he is a suspect in certain conditions, you need to give him clarity. You need to tell him that he can serve the team in sub-continental conditions,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat.
Ashwin believes such clarity could help Sarfaraz concentrate on developing the specific skills India need from him rather than worrying about whether he has a long-term future in the side.
“So that way, even Sarfaraz won't waste his time on the rest of the things. He can focus on playing good spin, and he can become the king of the sub-continental conditions. He can build his career. If you feel he cannot work in certain conditions, then communicate that to him,” he added.
The comments come at an interesting juncture, with India preparing for the first Test in Galle on August 15 and facing a Sri Lankan attack expected to rely heavily on spin.
Why Sarfaraz Could Be An Option In Galle
There is a strong cricketing argument for Sarfaraz being considered against Sri Lanka. His ability to use his feet against spin and play attacking shots could make him useful on a Galle surface expected to offer increasing assistance to slow bowlers. He also has the sweep shot in his arsenal, allowing him to disrupt a spinner’s rhythm.
Former India batter WV Raman has also backed Sarfaraz for the opening Test, arguing that India should prioritise a specialist batter in conditions where negotiating spin could become central to the contest.
“I would tend to think that in a Test match, you will have to go for the specialist. Dhruv Jurel has done well as a wicketkeeper-batter. He gets some runs. But this man has also done well, the young boy Sarfaraz Khan. So, I think if you have picked him in the side as a specialist batter for Test cricket, I would rather go with him,” Raman said.
For now, Ashwin expects Jurel to get the nod, but the debate itself underlines Sarfaraz’s unusual position. He has already demonstrated his ability to score heavily in domestic cricket and made a memorable Test debut period, yet he remains outside the guaranteed XI.
With India entering a potentially spin-heavy series, the message from Ashwin is straightforward: if Sarfaraz is part of the long-term plan, he needs to know what India expect from him, and then be given the opportunity to build towards that role.