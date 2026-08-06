IND Vs SL Test Series 2026: Gautam Gambhir Confident Of India’s Preparation Ahead Of Galle Opener

Gautam Gambhir said India will be fully prepared for every challenge ahead of the Sri Lanka Test series starting August 15 in Galle
Gambhir welcomed Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi, praising their strong domestic performances and encouraging them to make the most of their opportunities
The two-Test series will be played in Galle (August 15–19) and Colombo (August 23–27), both starting at 10:00 AM IST
India head coach Gautam Gambhir has expressed confidence that his side will be fully prepared for any challenge when the two-Test series against Sri Lanka begins in Galle on August 15.
Speaking to the squad ahead of a practice session in Colombo, Gambhir underlined the importance of intense preparation and ensuring that the team is ready for every possible situation before the opening Test. The address was later shared by the BCCI on social media.
“We know what's in front of us, we know what we are playing for. We can do the volume, we can push our limits, we can tick all the boxes,” Gambhir told the players.
The former India opener stressed that the focus over the next few days should be on leaving no gaps in preparation, regardless of whether India bat or bowl first in Galle.
“Come 15th morning, whether we are batting first, whether we are bowling first, we're absolutely ready with every question that's thrown at us, and every answer we are ready to give. So make sure we tick all the boxes from now on,” he added.
The series is significant for India as they look to improve their recent Test record after suffering a 0-2 home series defeat to South Africa in December 2025. The Sri Lanka tour will be another important assignment in the ongoing 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship cycle.
Gambhir also welcomed Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi, the two new additions to the Indian squad.
Saransh, a spin-bowling all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh, has earned his maiden India call-up after several seasons of consistent performances in domestic cricket. The 33-year-old has been one of the most dependable performers on the Indian domestic circuit.
“We've got a couple of new guys in. To start with, Saransh, congratulations. You've worked extremely hard to be here,” Gambhir said.
“Make sure that you make your family and your country proud whenever you get that opportunity.”
Fast bowler Auqib Nabi has been drafted into the squad as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah. The Jammu & Kashmir pacer impressed selectors with his performances during J&K's historic Ranji Trophy-winning campaign last season, where he played a key role in the team's maiden title triumph.
“Secondly, I want to congratulate Auqib. You had a phenomenal last season, made J&K win the Ranji Trophy, which is a great achievement. Congratulations once again,” Gambhir said.
India are expected to use the remaining training sessions to fine-tune their combinations and adapt to Sri Lankan conditions, with spin likely to play a major role across both Tests.
The opening match will be held at the Galle International Stadium, while the second Test will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.
India Tour of Sri Lanka 2026 Test Schedule
1st Test: August 15–19, 2026
Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle
Start Time: 10:00 AM IST
2nd Test: August 23–27, 2026
Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
Start Time: 10:00 AM IST