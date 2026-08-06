Stephen Fleming Eyes Ashes Hero And Former CSK Legend For England Batting Coach Position - Report

Stephen Fleming has reportedly approached Michael Hussey to become England's next Test batting coach
No formal ECB offer has been made yet, but Hussey is said to be Fleming's preferred choice
Hussey's appointment could mark another major exit from the Chennai Super Kings coaching setup
England's newly appointed Test head coach Stephen Fleming could be set for another reunion with one of his most trusted coaching allies.
According to multiple reports, the former New Zealand captain has approached Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey about joining England's Test setup as batting coach. While the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is yet to make a formal offer, Hussey has reportedly emerged as Fleming's preferred candidate as he begins assembling his backroom staff ahead of taking charge later this year.
The development comes just weeks after Fleming ended his remarkable 18-year association with Chennai Super Kings, where he won five IPL titles as head coach and built one of the most successful coaching partnerships in franchise cricket.
Fleming Wants Familiar Faces in England Setup
Fleming is expected to officially assume charge of England's Test side ahead of the tour of South Africa in December. Until then, Marcus Trescothick will oversee the three-Test home series against Pakistan, which begins on August 19, while David Saker remains the bowling coach for that assignment.
Hussey is currently coaching Welsh Fire in The Hundred and has not yet committed to the England role. The former Australia batter already has experience working with the ECB, having served as a coaching consultant during England's victorious 2022 T20 World Cup campaign. That familiarity, coupled with his long-standing relationship with Fleming, makes him a natural candidate for the position.
Fleming and Hussey first shared a dressing room at Chennai Super Kings during the inaugural IPL season in 2008 before later forming one of the league's longest-serving coach-player partnerships. Their collaboration has spanned more than 15 years, making Hussey an obvious choice as Fleming looks to shape England's red-ball coaching group.
More Changes Could Follow at CSK
Hussey's possible departure could represent another significant change for Chennai Super Kings after Fleming's exit. The Australian has been a key member of CSK's support staff, overseeing the batting unit during one of the franchise's most successful eras.
Reports also suggest Fleming could look to strengthen England's bowling department with another familiar face. South African coach Eric Simons, currently a bowling consultant at CSK and formerly India's bowling coach during their 2011 ODI World Cup triumph, is reportedly among the names being considered for a future role once England's coaching transition is complete.
Although no appointments have been confirmed beyond Fleming's own arrival, the early signs indicate the New Zealander is keen to build a coaching staff around people he knows well. If Hussey accepts the offer, it would reunite two of cricket's most respected coaching figures on the international stage and potentially mark another high-profile departure from the Chennai Super Kings setup.