Stephen Fleming Named As England's Test Coach, Joe Root Replaces Ben Stokes As Captain

ECB have named their new Test team coach and captain
Stephen Fleming is the new Test coach whereas 35-year-old Root replaces Stokes
Fleming is set to commence his new position following Pakistan's three-Test tour, which gets underway on August 19 in Leeds
English cricket has turned another New Zealander, former Kiwi star Stephen Fleming, as the coach of the men’s Test team, while batting legend Joe Root has been reinstated as captain.
Fleming takes over from his previous countryman Brendon McCullum, who was dismissed following a 4-1 defeat in the Ashes series in Australia and, just last month, a 2-1 loss in the home series against New Zealand.
There are two New Zealanders now at the helm of English cricket, with McCullum continuing to lead the One-Day and T20 teams.
Fleming is set to commence his new position following Pakistan's three-Test tour, which gets underway on August 19 in Leeds. In the meantime, Marcus Trescothick will serve as the interim coach for the England team during that series.
Fleming has recently concluded an 18-year coaching tenure with the Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings. During his playing career, he was New Zealand's longest-serving Test player, participating in 80 Tests, and he also holds the record for the most successful Test captain with 28 victories.
“I’m incredibly excited to be joining England as Test Coach. It’s one of the most prestigious coaching positions in world cricket and I am honoured to be appointed,” said Fleming in a statement released by ECB.
The Kiwi coach also conveyed his enthusiasm about collaborating with Root. "I am especially eager to work with Joe Root as Captain - a generational talent who has accomplished so much already."
The 35-year-old Root replaces Ben Stokes, who retired from international cricket after the New Zealand series in June. Stokes had endorsed his vice-captain Harry Brook as the next captain.
Root has set the record for being the captain of the England Men's cricket team in the highest number of Test matches (65) and has also achieved the most victories (27 wins).
“It is a great honour and privilege to be asked to be England men’s test captain again,” Root said in a statement.
“The Test captaincy is a difficult but hugely rewarding job and, after enjoying a brief taste of it again working with Brendon McCullum last month, I am excited to lead this next generation of players forward.”