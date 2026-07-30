Stephen Fleming Named As England's Test Coach, Joe Root Replaces Ben Stokes As Captain

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 30 July 2026 5:22 pm

Fleming is set to commence his new position following Pakistan's three-Test tour, which gets underway on August 19 in Leeds. In the meantime, Marcus Trescothick will serve as the interim coach for the England team during that series

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 30 July 2026 5:22 pm

Stephen Fleming Photo: X/@ChennaiIPL