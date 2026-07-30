Tejaswin Shankar At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Indian Star Sits Seventh After Decathlon 100m

Tejaswin Shankar At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Decathlon 100m
Tejaswin Shankar looked confident in Heat 2 of the men’s decathlon 100m, lining up alongside defending champion Lindon Victor and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Damian Warner.
The Indian made a decent start but faded in the second half and finished last among the six runners, clocking 10.96s for 870 points. Warner won the heat in 10.21s (1,044 pts), while Victor finished second in 10.54s (966 pts).
After the first event, Tejaswin is seventh overall, 170 points behind the leader and 91 points off the provisional medal positions.
Tejaswin Shankar At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Decathlon 100m Is Underway
The first event of the two-day battle has begun, and India’s Tejaswin Shankar is set to line up in Heat 2 of the men’s decathlon 100m.
Scotland’s Callum Newby has already laid down an early marker, clocking 10.76 seconds to win the opening heat. That is a sharp start in decathlon terms and gives the rest of the field a clear benchmark. Tejaswin will now look for a clean, efficient sprint to open his campaign on a positive note.
Tejaswin Shankar At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Men's Decathlon Schedule (Day 1)
2:40 PM: Tejaswin Shankar — 100m
3:20 PM: Tejaswin Shankar — Long Jump
5:10 PM: Tejaswin Shankar — Shot Put
11:38 PM: Tejaswin Shankar — High Jump
11:30 AM: Tejaswin Shankar — 400m
Tejaswin Shankar At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Preview
India’s Tejaswin Shankar enters the men’s decathlon at Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow as one of the country’s brightest medal hopes in combined events.
The national record holder will be looking to build on his impressive 2026 form after becoming the first Indian to breach the 8,000-point barrier in decathlon and winning the Asian Indoor Championships heptathlon title earlier this year.
Following a frustrating end to his men’s high jump campaign, Shankar will be eager to make a strong statement in the two-day decathlon competition.
Tejaswin Shankar At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Streaming Info
The men's decathlon Day 1 events will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi SD & HD, and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Kannada). Live streaming of the men's decathlon events at CWG 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.
Tejaswin Shankar At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Hello!
Hello and welcome back to another exciting live blog! The focus now shifts to India's Tejaswin Shankar as he takes on the men's decathlon challenge at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
From explosive sprints to powerful throws and demanding jumps, stay with us as we bring you all the live action, updates and key moments from Tejaswin's campaign in Glasgow.