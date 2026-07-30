Tejaswin Shankar At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Indian Star Sits Seventh After Decathlon 100m

Tejaswin Shankar Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the men's decathlon event at CWG as India's star competes in five of the 10 decathlon disciplines -- 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400m, at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Thursday, July 30

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of men's decathlon at CWG 2026 as India's Tejaswin Shankar competes in five of the 10 decathlon disciplines -- 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400m, at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Thursday, July 30. The 27-year-old will look to bounce back from the disappointment of his men's high jump final appearance, where an incorrect DNS listing on the official results platform created confusion before he withdrew from the event after struggling with discomfort. Shankar enters the decathlon after an impressive 2026 season, becoming the first Indian to cross the 8,000-point mark in the event with a national record score of 8,057 points at the Federation Cup in Ranchi. The Birmingham 2022 bronze medallist will aim to deliver a strong performance on the Commonwealth stage. Stay tuned for all the live updates from Glasgow.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Jul 2026, 03:00:22 pm IST Tejaswin Shankar At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Decathlon 100m Tejaswin Shankar looked confident in Heat 2 of the men’s decathlon 100m, lining up alongside defending champion Lindon Victor and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Damian Warner. The Indian made a decent start but faded in the second half and finished last among the six runners, clocking 10.96s for 870 points. Warner won the heat in 10.21s (1,044 pts), while Victor finished second in 10.54s (966 pts). After the first event, Tejaswin is seventh overall, 170 points behind the leader and 91 points off the provisional medal positions.

30 Jul 2026, 02:48:31 pm IST Tejaswin Shankar At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Decathlon 100m Is Underway The first event of the two-day battle has begun, and India’s Tejaswin Shankar is set to line up in Heat 2 of the men’s decathlon 100m. Scotland’s Callum Newby has already laid down an early marker, clocking 10.76 seconds to win the opening heat. That is a sharp start in decathlon terms and gives the rest of the field a clear benchmark. Tejaswin will now look for a clean, efficient sprint to open his campaign on a positive note.

30 Jul 2026, 02:40:30 pm IST Tejaswin Shankar At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Men's Decathlon Schedule (Day 1) 2:40 PM: Tejaswin Shankar — 100m

3:20 PM: Tejaswin Shankar — Long Jump

5:10 PM: Tejaswin Shankar — Shot Put

11:38 PM: Tejaswin Shankar — High Jump

11:30 AM: Tejaswin Shankar — 400m

30 Jul 2026, 02:38:09 pm IST Tejaswin Shankar At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Preview India’s Tejaswin Shankar enters the men’s decathlon at Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow as one of the country’s brightest medal hopes in combined events. The national record holder will be looking to build on his impressive 2026 form after becoming the first Indian to breach the 8,000-point barrier in decathlon and winning the Asian Indoor Championships heptathlon title earlier this year. Following a frustrating end to his men’s high jump campaign, Shankar will be eager to make a strong statement in the two-day decathlon competition.

30 Jul 2026, 02:08:38 pm IST Tejaswin Shankar At Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Streaming Info The men's decathlon Day 1 events will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi SD & HD, and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Kannada). Live streaming of the men's decathlon events at CWG 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.