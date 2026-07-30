Men's Javelin Live Updates Commonwealth Games: Rumesh Pathirage Takes Early Lead With 82.84m Throw

Welcome to our live coverage of the men's javelin throw qualification at Glasgow CWG 2026 as three Indian throwers, Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh, take centre stage on Thursday, July 30. Neeraj Chopra will begin his quest to reclaim the Commonwealth Games crown as he returns to the competition after missing the Birmingham 2022 edition due to injury. The 28-year-old, who won gold at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, will aim to add another major title to his decorated career. With fellow medal contenders such as Arshad Nadeem and Anderson Peters also in action, the javelin throw competition promises a thrilling battle in Glasgow. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the qualification round.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Jul 2026, 03:05:05 pm IST Neeraj Chopra Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Round 1 And now Rumesh Pathirage takes the lead! The Sri Lankan produces the best throw of the competition so far, sending the javelin out to 82.84m. It is a strong early statement and enough to move him to the top of the qualification standings. Interestingly, Pathirage did not look entirely satisfied after the throw, which tells you the level he expects from himself. The mark is just short of the automatic qualification standard, so there is still work to do if he wants to secure a direct passage to the final. As things stand, no Indian thrower has taken the runway yet, with Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh still waiting for their opening attempts. The pressure is beginning to build as the benchmark climbs higher in Glasgow.

30 Jul 2026, 03:03:23 pm IST Neeraj Chopra Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: We Are Underway! We are underway in the men’s javelin throw qualification, with Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh all in action for India. The first big statement of the day has already arrived, with South Africa’s Douw Smit launching the javelin 80.64m, the first throw beyond the 80-metre mark in Glasgow. Next up was Kenya’s Julius Yego, the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion, but his opening attempt was relatively modest by his standards at 78.26m. The early benchmark has been set, and the pressure is beginning to build as the field settles into the qualification round.

30 Jul 2026, 02:08:00 pm IST Men's Javelin Throw Live Updates Commonwealth Games 2026: Streaming Info The men's javelin throw qualification round will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi SD & HD, and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Kannada). Live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw event at CWG 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.