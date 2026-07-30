Leaping Through Adversity: Murali Sreeshankar Defies Injury To Claim Historic Silver At Commonwealth Games 2026

Murali Sreeshankar secured a brilliant silver medal in the men's long jump final at the Commonwealth Games 2026
He became the first Indian men's long jumper to win consecutive Commonwealth Games medals
Overcoming a major 2024 injury, his podium finish cemented his inspiring comeback and elite status
India's Murali Sreeshankar scripted a remarkable chapter on the field by leaping to a brilliant silver medal in the men's long jump final. Making a strong statement right from his opening round, he landed a solid 8.03m jump before soaring to 8.09m on his second attempt to seize control of the leaderboard.
Maintaining his composure through the middle phase of a fiercely contested event, he held the gold-medal position heading into the latter stages of the competition.
The contest intensified dramatically in the fourth round when Jamaica's former world champion Tajay Gayle produced a massive 8.15m effort to snatch the lead. Sreeshankar pushed hard in his remaining attempts—narrowly missing a potentially huge response due to a foul and battling through a series of tactical jumps—ultimately securing the prestigious silver medal.
His stellar performance held off a tight challenge from Scotland's Stephen Mackenzie, who claimed bronze with an 8.08m jump, completing a historic podium and etching Sreeshankar's name into the record books as the first Indian men's long jumper to win two consecutive Commonwealth Games medals.
Who Is Murali Sreeshankar?
Sreeshankar is an elite Indian long jumper from Palakkad, Kerala, and one of the country's most accomplished field event athletes. Trained by his father and coach S. Murali, he has consistently excelled at the national and international level, establishing himself among Asia's leading long jumpers with a personal best of 8.41m that ranks among the best performances by an Indian.
Sreeshankar rose to international prominence in 2022 by becoming the first Indian male long jumper to win a Commonwealth Games silver medal, a feat he followed with silver medals at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships and the 2022 Asian Games (held in 2023), where he recorded a jump of 8.19m to finish behind China's Wang Jianan.
Although his 2024 Olympic campaign was cut short by a serious knee injury that required surgery at Aspetar Hospital in Doha, Qatar, he displayed extraordinary resilience.
After more than a year of rigorous rehabilitation—supported extensively by government interventions, SAI NCOE Thiruvananthapuram facilities, and targeted sports science assistance—he made a triumphant comeback in 2025, returning to international competition and qualifying for the World Athletics Championships through the World Rankings pathway.
Continuing his powerful resurgence into 2026 by opening the season with consistent 8-metre jumps and an outstanding 8.38m leap at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships, Sreeshankar operates out of his training base at SAI NCOE Thiruvananthapuram as a beacon of grit and one of India's premier sporting icons.