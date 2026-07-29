Men's Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Devender And Sagar To Compete For Medal

Welcome to live coverage of Commonwealth Games 2026. India’s campaign in the para-athletics arena features a strong medal push as Devender Kumar and Sagar Thayat step into the circle for the men's discus throw F42-44/F61-64 final. Sagar Thayat enters his maiden Commonwealth Games carrying immense momentum and an inspiring story of resilience. Having captured gold at the Dubai Para Athletics Grand Prix and the Indian Open International Championships, alongside a stellar fourth-place finish at the World Para Athletics Championships where he registered a personal best of 51.93m, the 26-year-old is primed for the grand stage. Alongside Devender Kumar, Sagar brings technical discipline and immense grit to the field. With both throwers capable of translating their rigorous training ground distances into peak performance under pressure, tonight's multi-class final presents a golden opportunity for the duo to launch India higher up the medal standings in Glasgow.

LIVE UPDATES