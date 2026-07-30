Golden Gavit: Nashik's Track Star Dilip Sprints Into History During Commonwealth Games 2026

Dilip Mahadu Gavit clinched a historic men's T47 100m gold in Commonwealth Games 2026
He became the first Indian male para-athlete to win a Commonwealth Games gold.
Overcoming childhood adversity, his remarkable rise crowned a glorious 1-2 Indian finish on the track
India's Dilip Mahadu Gavit scripted a magnificent chapter on the track by storming to a historic gold medal in the men's T47 100m final. Delivering a breathtaking and powerful finish from lane seven, he produced a blistering burst over the final 30 metres to cross the line first.
Clocking a brilliant Games Record time of 10.71 seconds, he secured the top step of the podium with a clear lead in a sensational performance.
For much of the race, fellow Indian compatriot Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth and England's Kevin Santos appeared locked in a fierce battle at the front. However, Gavit powered past them in the dying stages, while Basil dug deep to cross the finish line in a season-best time of 10.83 seconds to claim the silver medal.
Basil's strong run completed a stunning 1-2 finish for India, closely edging out England's Kevin Santos—who rounded out the podium with a season-best 10.85 seconds to take home the bronze.
With this monumental triumph on the track, Dilip Mahadu Gavit etched his name permanently into the history books by becoming the first Indian male athlete to claim a Commonwealth Games gold medal in para-athletics.
Furthermore, his sensational victory makes him only the second Indian para-athlete overall to capture a gold medal at the Games, following the trailblazing feat achieved by Sharmila Dhankar earlier in the meet with her victory in the women's shot put F57 event.
Who Is Dilip Mahadi Gavit?
Born on 21st April 2003 in the small village of Toran Dongari, near Nashik, Maharashtra, Dilip Gavit grew up in a humble farming family where he helped his parents in the fields from a young age.
At just five to six years old, a tragic fall from a tree severely injured his right arm, and due to a lack of timely medical treatment, the injury developed into gangrene, resulting in the amputation of his arm below the elbow.
Despite this immense hardship, he refused to let his disability define his future, finding his true strength and passion in running on the dusty roads of his village. His raw talent was eventually recognized by coach Mr. Vaijnath Kale at the VK Academy in Nashik, guiding him into professional para-athletics.
Through tireless dedication and hard work, Dilip has evolved from a small village athlete into an international champion, adding to a glittering career that includes a gold medal at the 2022 Asian Para Games (where he secured India's historic 100th medal), a final appearance at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, and now a landmark triumph at the Commonwealth Games, standing tall as an inspiration for countless young athletes proving that determination can overcome any challenge.