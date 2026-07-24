Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates Day 2: India's Full Schedule, Medal Events And Fixtures

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2 Live Updates: Follow all the latest updates from Glasgow as India begins another busy day at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Indian athletes will compete in powerlifting, lawn bowls, swimming, boxing, and gymnastics on Friday, July 24

Welcome to our live coverage of Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2 from Glasgow. India begins another action-packed day on Friday, July 24, with athletes competing across gymnastics, swimming, para swimming, powerlifting, lawn bowls, and boxing. Medal hopes will be pinned on the powerlifting events, while the men's gymnastics team will chase podium glory in the team final. Lawn bowls stars Putul Sonowal, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki return to action after impressive starts, Srihari Nataraj takes to the pool in the 50m backstroke, and boxer Jadumani Singh opens India's boxing campaign. Stay tuned for all the latest scores, results, and key moments from Glasgow throughout the day.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Jul 2026, 02:24:49 pm IST Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates Day 2: Who Guaranteed India's First Medal At CWG 2026? Lovlina Borgohain assured India of its first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after receiving a direct bye into the women's 75kg boxing semifinals, guaranteeing herself at least a bronze medal under the competition format.

24 Jul 2026, 02:11:39 pm IST Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates Day 2: Where To Watch ⚡️ Commonwealth Games 2026 are just around the corner & the world's best are ready to shine in Glasgow!#Cheer4Bharat🇮🇳 | 🗓️ July 23 - August 2



LIVE & Exclusive on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish)#TeamIndia #CWG2026 #Glasgow2026 pic.twitter.com/qwjOdyPquG — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 11, 2026

24 Jul 2026, 01:48:48 pm IST Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2 Live Updates: Streaming Info Fans in India can watch the Commonwealth Games 2026 live on Sony LIV, while television coverage will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD. The Games will also be broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and its HD channel, with Sony Sports Ten 4 offering coverage in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Additionally, live telecasts will be available on DD Sports via DD Free Dish.