Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates Day 2: India's Full Schedule, Medal Events And Fixtures

Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates Day 2: Who Guaranteed India's First Medal At CWG 2026?
Lovlina Borgohain assured India of its first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after receiving a direct bye into the women's 75kg boxing semifinals, guaranteeing herself at least a bronze medal under the competition format.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates Day 2: Where To Watch
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2 Live Updates: Today's Schedule
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2 Live Updates: Streaming Info
Fans in India can watch the Commonwealth Games 2026 live on Sony LIV, while television coverage will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD.
The Games will also be broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and its HD channel, with Sony Sports Ten 4 offering coverage in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Additionally, live telecasts will be available on DD Sports via DD Free Dish.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2 Live Updates: Greetings!
Hello and welcome back to another live blog! We're here with Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2, bringing you all the latest updates, results, and highlights from Glasgow. Stay tuned as Indian athletes compete across multiple events throughout the day.