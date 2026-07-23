Delhi's CP Shops Asked To Close Early Ahead Of CJP's Nationwide Protest Tomorrow

New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) issues advisory for all commercial establishments in Connaught Place to shut by 6.30pm on Thursday due to ongoing CJP protests.
Decision follows inputs from NDMC chairperson and vice-chairperson citing heavy crowds and safety concerns.
Move comes amid escalating tensions, clashes, and security measures in central Delhi linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) agitation over NEET irregularities.
Shops, offices, and restaurants in Connaught Place will down shutters by 6.30pm on Thursday, July 23, 2026, following an advisory issued by the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA). The precautionary measure was taken after telephonic advice from the chairperson and vice-chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in the area.
NDTA president Atul Bhargava stated that the advisory was issued to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents, given the huge gatherings and crowding in and around the commercial hub. “There was a huge gathering in Connaught Place, with thousands of people coming to the area. As a precautionary measure, it was advised to close our shop if possible. Considering the situation and for the safety of our staff and customers,” he said. The traders’ body urged all shop owners, office establishments, and restaurants to strictly comply.
The advisory highlights the “critical situation” around Connaught Place due to the CJP-led agitation. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal shared the notice on X, pointing to heavy security deployment, piles of ambulances, and questioning whether the central government would “attack students” again at Jantar Mantar.
The unrest stems from the CJP’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ march on July 20, which led to clashes with Delhi Police near Parliament. Protesters attempting to breach barricades were dispersed using lathi-charge and tear gas. Subsequent days saw continued sit-ins at Jantar Mantar, a hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk, fresh violence near Tolstoy Marg where an ACP was injured, and the closure of multiple Delhi Metro stations causing commuter chaos.
On Thursday, another clash occurred at Jantar Mantar between CJP protesters and a group of Nihang Sikhs before police intervened. The CJP has vowed to continue the protest until demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and reforms in the examination system, are met.
The early shutdown in one of Delhi’s premier commercial and tourist hubs reflects the widespread disruption caused by the protests. While aimed at safety, it is likely to impact businesses, daily wage earners, and visitors significantly. Delhi Police have registered multiple FIRs and extended NSA detention powers, calling the measures routine yet necessary to maintain order.
The situation remains fluid, with authorities on high alert across central Delhi. Veteran activist Anna Hazare also began a supportive protest in Maharashtra, indicating the movement’s growing reach.