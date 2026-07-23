Delhi's CP Shops Asked To Close Early Ahead Of CJP's Nationwide Protest Tomorrow

NDTA president Atul Bhargava stated that the advisory was issued to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents, given the huge gatherings and crowding in and around the commercial hub. “There was a huge gathering in Connaught Place, with thousands of people coming to the area. As a precautionary measure, it was advised to close our shop if possible. Considering the situation and for the safety of our staff and customers,” he said. The traders’ body urged all shop owners, office establishments, and restaurants to strictly comply.